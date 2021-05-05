2 men held for gunrunning

MANILA, Philippines — Two suspected gunrunners were arrested in a sting in Quezon City on Monday.

Christopher Verano, 38, and Sotero Diel, 43, were arrested by police officers after they reportedly sold firearms to police officers posing as buyers in Barangay Holy Spirit at around 10 p.m., according to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

A 12-gauge shotgun, a .38 caliber revolver and P29,500 marked money were confiscated from the suspects. The QCPD also seized the suspects’ Toyota Wigo used during the transaction.

The suspects face charges of violating Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition.