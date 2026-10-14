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Daily Bread

A Disciplined Life in God

The Philippine Star
October 15, 2026 | 1:00am
A Disciplined Life in God

I discipline my body and keep it under control. 1 Corinthians 9:27 esv

 

It was June 2016 during the official celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s ninetieth birthday. From her carriage, the monarch waved to the crowds, passing in front of long lines of red-coated soldiers standing at perfect, unflinching attention. It was a warm day in England, and the guards were dressed in their traditional dark wool pants, wool jackets buttoned to the chin, and massive bear-fur hats. As the soldiers stood in rigid rows under the sun, one guard began to faint. Remarkably, he maintained his strict control and simply fell forward, his body remaining straight as a board as he planted his face in the sandy gravel. There he lay—somehow still at attention.

It took years of practice and discipline for this guard to learn such self-control, to hold his body in place even as he was falling unconscious. The apostle Paul describes such training: ÒI discipline my body and keep it under control,Ó he wrote (1 Corinthians 9:27 esv). Paul recognized that Òeveryone who competes . . . goes into strict trainingÓ (v. 25).

While God’s grace (not our efforts) undergirds all we do, our spiritual life deserves rigorous discipline. As God helps us discipline our mind, heart, and body, we learn to keep our attention fixed on Him, even amid trials or distractions. Winn Collier

 

 

Where is it most difficult for you to discipline your heart, mind, or body? How do you sense God inviting you into deeper discipline?

Dear God, please teach me how to be more disciplined for You. I want to grow my love for You and keep my heart close to You.

GOD
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