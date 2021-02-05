Go aids 1,516 TODA members in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — To help tricycle drivers and operators cope with the pandemic, Sen. Bong Go on Wednesday provided assistance to 1,516 members of the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (TODA) in Quezon City.

“Don’t lose hope because we will get through this crisis if we work together. We know that times are hard. President Duterte feels your plight so our service will continue” he said.

Go and his team distributed food packs, vitamins, masks and face shields to TODA members at the Polytechnic University in Barangay Batasan Hills and in Barangay Payatas.

Go was assisted by Second District Rep. Mikey Belmonte during the distribution of assistance.

Selected beneficiaries received bicycles. Indigent residents were given shoes while children received computer tablets to help in distance learning.

Go reminded the beneficiaries to follow health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

He assured Quezon City residents that the government would prioritize the poor and vulnerable sectors once the vaccines arrive in the country.

Go also offered medical assistance through the Malasakit Centers and urged those who want to return to the provinces after the pandemic to apply for the government’s “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa” program.