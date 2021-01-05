QC gov't finalizing talks for purchase of 750,000 doses COVID-19 vaccines

#VACCINEWATCHPH
(Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government is finalizing its talks with a pharmaceutical firm for its purchase of 750,000 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus for its residents.

In a statement on Tuesday, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said they are ready for acquisition of the vaccines. “After implementing our test, isolate, and treat strategy, vaccination is our game plan now. This free vaccination program will definitely complete our efforts against the deadly virus,” she added.

For its vaccination program, the city’s 10,000 health workers, 300,000 senior citizens and 20,000 adult persons with disabilities will be prioritized, Belmonte added.

The city government is also in the process of reviewing and finalizing its database for its priority list.

The QC government announced early in December that it has set aside an initial P1 billion in its 2021 budget for the purchase of vaccines and supplies for inoculation.

Belmonte said that the city government’s budget may increase depending on the cost of vaccines, supplies and other factors. She added: “As soon as we have rolled out this vaccination program, we will definitely prepare for the next distribution and budget.”

QC Task Force on COVID-19 Head Joseph Juico for his part said: “The deal will be completed anytime soon with one of the leading pharmaceutical companies. With a sealed partnership, we can immediately secure thousands of vaccines for our people.”

LGUs allocate budget for vaccination of residents

The Quezon City government is just one of several local government units that have announced allocating part of their 2021 budget for the purchase of vaccines for their citizens.

Makati City Mayor Abby Binay said their LGU has allocated P1-billion for the vaccination of all their residents. Binay said they are also preparing for online registration for the vaccination program.

In Manila, Mayor Isko Moreno is urging the capital’s residents to sign up on its website for vaccine registration. Moreno added that they have allotted P250-million as its initial budget for vaccines.

Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian was quoted in an ABS-CBN report as saying that it has set aside an initial amount of P150 million for vaccine purchase.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto meanwhile has told Teleradyo that they have allotted roughly P300 million for vaccines, but budget may still increase.

Caloocan City Mayor Oscar Malapitan meanwhile assured their citizens that P125-million has been set aside for vaccines, to “augment” vaccination program of the national government.

Cainta Mayor Kit Nieto also said they intend to vaccinate 310,000 residents of the town with an initial fund of P150 million for its program.

The Department of Health meanwhile called on LGUs to work with them to ensure a “more effective” deployment of coronavirus vaccines, once available, to their residents.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said Monday: “We are now in talks with local government so we can have a unified effort and there won’t be any technicalities and also we can be able to monitor as well.” — Kristine Joy Patag

 

Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 5, 2021 - 3:30pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

January 5, 2021 - 3:30pm

The government of Quezon City is finalizing discussions for purchasing an initial batch of 750,000 does of COVID-19 vaccines.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte says the procurement will be through a tripartite agreement between the national government, local government unit and the pharmaceutical company.

"The LGU is not authorized to procure... The pharmaceutical company allocates what it can to LGUs that signify intent, with the national government procuring in behalf of the LGU," Belmonte says. —  The STAR/Janvic Mateo

December 22, 2020 - 6:34pm

Nine cities in Metro Manila have seen an increase in their average daily new COVID-19 cases, according to the University of the Philippines' OCTA Research team.

As infection rate in the capital region went up to 1.15, the following cities saw a rise in daily cases: Quezon City, Makati, San Juan, Marikina, Malabon, Taguig, Navotas, Valenzuela and Caloocan.

"Based on the available data, the period of the declining trend in cases observed in the NCR in the pas few months has now ended. The trend has been reversed with significant positive growth in new cases observed in the region," UP-OCTA Research says. — report from ONE News

December 21, 2020 - 4:18pm

Valenzuela City will exempt cyclists from the requirement to wear face shields outdoors, Mayor Rex Gatchalian announces.

They will still have to put a face shield on when in crowded areas or indoors, the mayor says.

Pasig City over the weekend announced a similar exemption, saying "evidence shows and consultation among bikers reveals that biking while wearing a face shield is dangerous." 

“Wearing a face shield obstructs view and makes breathing difficult," Pasig Transport also said.

December 20, 2020 - 3:22pm

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana debunks rumors that the quarantine classification in Metro Manila will be shifted to a stricter status for the holidays.

Lorenzana says the capital region will remain under general community quarantine until yearend. — report from The STAR/Romina Cabrera

December 20, 2020 - 10:21am

Meralco has agreed to extend its no-disconnection policy for its customers who fail to pay their electricity bills until Jan. 31, 2020, according to Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

This development comes after Velasco wrote a letter to Meralco president Ray Espinosa in November.

Meralco extends its no-disconnection policy, which will benefit more than 3 million customers, following a "careful evaluation and in consideration" of the House leader's request.

