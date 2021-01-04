#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Makati allocates P1 billion for vaccination of city residents
This undated file photo shows Makati Mayor Abby Binay.
The STAR/Ernie Penaredondo, file
Makati allocates P1 billion for vaccination of city residents
(Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Makati said Monday that it is allocating P1 billion for the free vaccination of its residents.

In a statement, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said city officials are also coordinating with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) for the purchase and on mass vaccination.

"This is our number one priority for 2021. I want each and every Makatizen to receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine for free to protect them and their families against the virus," Binay said.

The Makati mayor added that as soon as they secure approval from the IATF, she will ask the city council to pass a supplemental budget for the purchase.

"The city will also assist companies and business that would like to buy vaccines for their employees and workers. We are aiming for 100-percent vaccination in Makati," she added.

In November, the Makati City government announced that it will offer cheaper COVID-19 swab tests, at P2,950, for residents and businesses in the area.

Data from the city government showed that as of January 3, there are 282 active COVID-19 cases in their locality. It has so far confirmed 10,152 infections and recorded 9,494 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Manila city government last weekend urged its residents to register on its website created for those who want to receive COVID-19 vaccine. The Manila Health Department said that as of January 4, around 30,000 have already registered.

In August, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said they have allocated P200 million in their 2021 budget for the purchase of vaccines.  — Kristine Joy Patag

ABBY BINAY MAKATI CITY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Flight attendant found dead in hotel room
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
A 23-year-old flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room in Makati on New Year’s Day, police said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Hundreds displaced by gun attacks in Maguindanao town
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
Gunmen first attacked on New Year’s Eve a farming enclave in Barangay Itaw, South Upi and burned 13 houses abandoned...
Nation
fbfb
DOJ eyes double murder conviction for Nuezca
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice is eyeing a conviction for double murder against police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca for the killing of a...
Nation
fbfb
‘NPA leader’ nabbed in Bulacan
By John Unson | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
An alleged ranking leader of the New People’s Army has been arrested by government security forces in Guiguinto, Bulacan, the Armed Forces of the Philippines reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
Napolcom vice chairman dies at 66
By Neil Jayson Servallos | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
National Police Commission vice chairman Rogelio Casurao passed away on Saturday. He was 66.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Cop in Abra town mauled for reminding councilor of curfew, CAR police chief says
By Artemio Dumlao | 36 minutes ago
Police said Councilor Zapata had been reminded earlier Friday night that Dolores, Abra had a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m...
Nation
fbfb
Parañaque clinics watched for ‘smuggled’ vaccines
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez has ordered the city health office to monitor clinics for possible smuggling of COVID-19 vaccines.
Nation
fbfb
3 dead, 3 missing in Bicol floods
By Cet Dematera | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Three persons died while three others were reported missing in bad weather that has been prevailing in the Bicol region as well as in other areas of the country since the New Year.
Nation
fbfb
PNP insists 9 slain in Panay were Reds
By Neil Jayson Servallos | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
Despite claims by rights groups that the persons killed in a recent police operation in Capiz were unarmed indigenous peoples, the Philippine National Police insisted that the fatalities were communist rebels.
Nation
fbfb
Diarrhea kills 1, downs 33 in Davao Occidental
By Edith Regalado | January 4, 2021 - 12:00am
One died while 33 others were hospitalized due to diarrhea in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental over the weekend.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with