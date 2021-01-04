Makati allocates P1 billion for vaccination of city residents

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Makati said Monday that it is allocating P1 billion for the free vaccination of its residents.

In a statement, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said city officials are also coordinating with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) for the purchase and on mass vaccination.

"This is our number one priority for 2021. I want each and every Makatizen to receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine for free to protect them and their families against the virus," Binay said.

The Makati mayor added that as soon as they secure approval from the IATF, she will ask the city council to pass a supplemental budget for the purchase.

"The city will also assist companies and business that would like to buy vaccines for their employees and workers. We are aiming for 100-percent vaccination in Makati," she added.

In November, the Makati City government announced that it will offer cheaper COVID-19 swab tests, at P2,950, for residents and businesses in the area.

Data from the city government showed that as of January 3, there are 282 active COVID-19 cases in their locality. It has so far confirmed 10,152 infections and recorded 9,494 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Manila city government last weekend urged its residents to register on its website created for those who want to receive COVID-19 vaccine. The Manila Health Department said that as of January 4, around 30,000 have already registered.

In August, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said they have allocated P200 million in their 2021 budget for the purchase of vaccines. — Kristine Joy Patag