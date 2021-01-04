#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Local governments urged to work with DOH for 'effective' distribution of vaccines
A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to an Israeli woman at Clalit Health Services, in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, on January 3, 2021.
AFP/Jack Guez
Local governments urged to work with DOH for 'effective' distribution of vaccines
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health called on local governments to work with the agency to achieve a “more effective” deployment of coronavirus vaccines, once available, to their constituents.

DOH issued the call Monday after several local governments in Metro Manila announced they have allotted funds to provide COVID-19 vaccines for their residents.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said only the national government can procure COVID-19 vaccines that will be given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the country’s Food and Drug Administration.

According to the guidelines of the Philippine FDA, the EUA is an authorization issued for unregistered drugs and vaccines in a public health emergency such as the current COVID-19 pandemic. The EUA is not a certificate of product registration or a marketing authorization. 

The emergency authorization shall be valid only within the duration of the declared public health emergency due to COVID-19, or upon issuance of full market authorization or CPR.

Vergeire said a vaccine can be only available in the market if it secures a certificate of product registration (CPR) from the FDA.

“Hindi pa mabibigyan itong mga bakunang ito ng CPR kasi di pa naman effectively or technically tapos ang kanilang clinical trials. Hanggang [Phase 3] pa lang ‘yang mga ‘yan. Meron lang tayong exemptions sa ngayon because of this public health emergency,” Vergeire said in a briefing Monday.

(Vaccines cannot be issued CPR yet because technically, they haven’t finished their clinical trials. They have only so far reached Phase 3. We only have exemptions for now because of this public health emergency.)

Last week, the City of Manila launched a pre-registration program for residents who want to avail of free coronavirus vaccination. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno earlier said the capital city has set aside P200 million to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.

The city government of Makati announced Monday that it is allocating P1 billion for the free vaccination of its residents. The cities of Navotas, Valenzuela and Pasig have also reportedly allocated funds to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

Working with LGUs

Stressing that the national immunization program is within the mandate of the DOH, Vergeire said the agency is looking forward to collaborating with local governments.

“The national government is encouraging local governments to work with us so we can pool the funds and the national government can procure and we can have an effective distribution system,” the health official said in Filipino.

“We are now in talks with local government so we can have a unified effort and there won’t be any technicalities and also we can be able to monitor as well,” she added.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the city officials are coordinating with vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and the Inter-Agency Task for Emerging Infectious Disease for the purchase of vaccines and the mass inoculation.

Binay said that as soon as the city government secures approval from the IATF, the government’s policy-making body on its COVID-19 response, she would ask the city council to pass a supplemental budget for the purchase of the critical drugs.

The government is aiming to inoculate 24.7 million Filipinos in the first part of the vaccination program against COVID-19 this year.

The new coronavirus has infected 477,807 people in the Philippines, including 9,257 deaths.

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBI to reach out to PSG as probe starts on use of unauthorized COVID-19 vaccines
5 hours ago
The Palace has already said that there was nothing wrong with the use of unauthorized vaccines that Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
House majority seeks fair probe on congressmen in PACC list
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
The House majority is supporting President Duterte’s campaign against corruption, including the investigation of several...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI probes online sale of students’ sensual pics
By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice’s Office of Cybercrime will intensify efforts to...
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo not surprised Trillanes behind ICC case
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Duterte’s chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo is not surprised by the claim that former senator Antonio Trillanes...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo hits Duterte for naming lawmakers in DPWH graft
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday she does not agree with President Duterte’s naming of current and former...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 cops indicted for murder, planting evidence in shooting of 4 soldiers in Jolo
By Kristine Joy Patag | 24 minutes ago
“The victims were unarmed, unsuspecting and were not in a position to defend themselves when they were shot,”...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Anticipated surge in COVID-19 may be seen in mid-January
56 minutes ago
The government is anticipating a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Philippines after the holiday season when more people went...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe into killings, arrest of Tumandok leaders sought
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Referring to the killings of the IP leaders, the Makabayan bloc said: “Their deaths add to the already long list of...
Headlines
fbfb
Roque wants Filipinos to 'stop' discussion on illegal vaccines for PSG
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"So they made the decision, even if it was without authorization, to get vaccinated. In other words, because they were ready...
Headlines
fbfb
HIV cases, after lull in testing, are now back to pre-pandemic level
By Raimee Rose Arugay | 3 hours ago
More testing is showing the Philippines is far from winning the battle against what advocates said is a “silent”...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with