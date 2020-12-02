Girl, 3, drowns as pumpboat capsizes

MANILA, Philippines — A three-year-old girl drowned while five other passengers were injured when their pumpboat capsized off the coast of Borongan City in Eastern Samar on Monday.

The victim was declared dead on arrival at the the Eastern Samar Provincial Hospital.

In Quezon, 17 passengers and five crewmembers were rescued when their motorboat capsized due to big waves and strong winds around 500 meters from the Atimonan Port at around 11 a.m., also on Monday.

Before the boat left the port, one of its crewmembers identified as Jommel del Moro drowned when he jumped in the water to fix the rope of the anchor.