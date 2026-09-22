LRT-2 shortens routes after lightning strike damages cable near Antipolo Station

MANILA, Philippines — The Light Rail Transit Authority (LRT-2) has implemented a temporary limited service arrangement on its Line 2 after a lightning strike disrupted its normal operations on Tuesday afternoon, September 22.

In an advisory released at around 3:00 p.m, the LRT management said trains would temporarily run only between Recto Station and Araneta Center-Cubao Station, and vice versa.

The lightning strike damaged a catenary power wire near Antipolo Station, according to the management.

“Pinapayuhan ang lahat ng pasahero na manatiling nakaantabay sa official social media accounts ng LRTA para sa mga susunod na abiso ukol sa operasyon ng tren,” LRT said.

(All passengers are advised to monitor the official social media accounts of LRTA for the next advisory regarding the resumption of train operations.)

Earlier, at around 11:00 a.m, state weather bureau PAGASA said moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are expected over 11 areas, including Antipolo, Rizal, for the next two hours.