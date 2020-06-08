7 Antipolo state workers sacked over quarantine violation

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Seven employees of the city government of Antipolo in Rizal have been dismissed from their posts for allegedly violating health protocols being imposed to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

Among those relieved were four employees of the office of public safety and security (OPSS) and another for violating a ban on mototrcycle back-riding, according to Mayor Andrea Ynares.

Two others were sacked for not wearing face masks while on duty.

“Since we are continuing the one-strike policy, we have to let go several employees who violated the protocols instead of setting a good example,” Ynares said in a post on social media over the weekend.

The government prohibits back-riding under the general community quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID.

The Land Transportation Office said motorcycles could not be tapped as a mode of public transportation while quarantine restrictions are still in place.

Ynares said a wife of an OPSS employee received P6,500 from the first tranche of the financial assistance under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

“Aside from losing his job, the employee and his wife will be charged with perjury for fraudulent declaration in their SAP form,” she said.

The city government warned employees that they would be held accountable for every violation they would commit.