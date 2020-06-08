Bridge to quarantine facility collapses

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A bridge leading to a mountain resort being used as a quarantine facility for suspected coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in

Bago City, Negros Occidental collapsed on Saturday.

No one was hurt or killed in the incident that occurred in Barangay Ilijan, according to Maj. John Joel Batusbatusan, acting chief of the Bago City police.

A truck loaded with construction materials reportedly caused a portion of the bridge leading to the Buenos Aires Resort to collapse, Batusbatusan said.

Residents have been advised to take alternative routes including those temporarily put up by the city risk reduction and management and engineering offices.

The city government said it would discuss the repair of the bridge in a meeting today.

The repair is estimated to cost P42 million, authorities said.