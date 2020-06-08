COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Bridge to quarantine facility collapses
Gilbert Bayoran (The Philippine Star) - June 8, 2020 - 12:00am

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines  – A bridge leading to a mountain resort being used as a quarantine facility for suspected coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in

Bago City, Negros Occidental collapsed on Saturday.

No one was hurt or killed in the incident that occurred in Barangay Ilijan, according to Maj. John Joel Batusbatusan, acting chief of the Bago City police.

A truck loaded with construction materials reportedly caused a portion of the bridge leading to the Buenos Aires Resort to collapse, Batusbatusan said.

Residents have been advised to take alternative routes including those temporarily put up by the city risk reduction and management and engineering offices.

The city government said it would discuss the repair of the bridge in a meeting today.

The repair is estimated to cost P42 million, authorities said.                                                                                             

COVID-19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP doctor dies after being sprayed with disinfectant
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Capt. Casey Gutierrez had a promising career as a physician for a private hospital but he gave it up to fulfill his dream...
Nation
fbfb
Ex-actress nabbed for selling COVID test kits
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 8 days ago
A former actress and model was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation on Friday for the unauthorized sale of coronavirus...
Nation
fbfb
Manila cop, wife charged for trainee’s rape, abortion
By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
A police official in Manila is facing charges for allegedly raping a student trainee and forcing her to have an abortion,...
Nation
fbfb
Ormoc City records 1st COVID case
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
A returning overseas Filipino worker is the first coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 case in Ormoc City.
Nation
fbfb
Baguio City nurse joins 'solidarity trial' for COVID-19 treatment
By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
Called the “solidarity trial”, the treatment study "aims to compare four treatment options against standard of...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Tablets for Quezon City students, internet allowance for teachers
June 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The Quezon City government has allocated P2.9 billion to provide tablets for public high school students and internet allowance for teachers in line with the plan to shift to distance learning in the upcoming school...
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Taguig lauds DPWH for bike lane project
By Jose Rodel Clapano | June 8, 2020 - 12:00am
The city government of Taguig has commended the national government and the Department of Public Works and Highways led by Secretary Mark Villar for building the 5.8-kilometer Laguna Lake Highway bicycle lane along...
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Shoulder cost of dredging projects, contractors told
By Elizabeth Marcelo | June 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Local government units may now undertake dredging and river restoration projects with the private sector without spending taxpayers’ money.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
7 Antipolo state workers sacked over quarantine violation
By Neil Jayson Servallos | June 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven employees of the city government of Antipolo in Rizal have been dismissed from their posts for allegedly violating health protocols being imposed to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Magalong chides Zamora over quarantine breach
By Artemio Dumlao | June 8, 2020 - 12:00am
No one, regardless of rank and position, is exempted from the quarantine protocols imposed by the city government to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, Mayor Benjamin Magalong yesterday.
1 hour ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with