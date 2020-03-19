Food packs delivered to stranded UPLB students, but donations still encouraged

MANILA, Philippines — Students of the University of the Philippines Los Baños stranded in their dormitories since the Luzon quarantine started have received aid, but donations are still encouraged Task Force CURE (Community Unit Response-Elbi) said.

In a release, the group said that with the help of officials from Barangay. Batong Malake, the community near the campus, volunteers were able to deliver food packs for 300 people. Food was provided by MIZPEH Food Establishment.

The task force said an estimated 700 students who were unable to return to their homes since the enhanced community quarantine was declared over Luzon on March 17.

The community response was organized by Serve the People Brigade, a group of UPLB student volunteers. It also aims to extend aid to other residents of the community.

"As of today, community efforts are still ongoing and TF CURE is continuously accepting donations and volunteers who could help in preparing the food to be distributed to more people," the statement read.

The Barangay Batong Malake council, on its Facebook page, also thanked thanks STP Brigade for the help to students and acknowledged a donation of canned goods by the UPLB Beta Sigma fraternity.

The barangay council also called for more donations for the students that may be dropped off at its barangay hall.

Meanwhile the UPLB administration is accepting in-kind donations at the campus main gate, on March 19, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

They are calling for food items, drinking water, personal hygiene items, laundry and dishwashing soap, and common medicines.

Those who wish to donate may contact Jainno Bongon +63 906 543 0185 and Roel Adrianne Saavedra +63 956 618 3777.

For cash donations, these may be deposited to the following accounts: