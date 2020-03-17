MANILA, Philippines — Several organizations and institutions are appealing for medical supplies, food and other basic necessities as the country grapples to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

The confirmed infections in the Philippines soared to 187 on Tuesday with 12 deaths. The country has so far recorded only four recoveries.

As health workers work tirelessly to fight the virus, their lives are at risk as the supply of protective gear dwindles.

Those who live in poor and densely populated areas are also vulnerable to the outbreak. They are the ones who cannot afford to stockpile food, stay home from work, avoid large crowds and go to a doctor if they are not feeling well.

Here is a running list of fundraisers and donation drives to support the frontliners and those in need:

What: KAYA NATIN!, in cooperation with the Office of the Vice President, is organizing a donation and fundraising campaign for personal protective equipment and care or food packs for frontliners fighting COVID-19.

How: Interested donors can purchase either a PPE daily set ticket or a food and care package or both here: bit.ly/forCOVID19frontliners

Each PPE daily set ticket—which costs P387.37—consists of one N95 maks, one gown, two sets of gloves, two pieces of head covers, two sets of shoe covers and one pair of goggles for one frontliner. Each food and care package—which costs P500—will help one health worker per day.

Cash donations can be also sent to KAYA NATIN! bank account: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) KN Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, Inc. 3081-1173-72. Deposit slips must be emailed to knmovement@gmail.com.

What: Surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves, surgical gowns (alternative: Daiso raincoat), 60 to 80% Ethyl alcohol, hand sanitizers, goggles or face shields, surgical caps and shoe covers

How: Direct your donations to Dr. Mia Tabuñar, coordinator for resource generation. Trunk line (02) 8554 8400 Local 2004, cell contact (0919) 350 6917

What: The UP Medicine Student Council appealed for donations of N95 masks and alcohol for PGH interns.

How: Donations may be given to the Office of the Deputy Director for Health Operations located near the entrance of the PGH.

Monetary donations via Bank of the Philippine Islands are also welcome.

Account Name: Habagat Rene Farrales

Account Number:3509016096

GCASH: 09082111437

What: Caritas Manila is appealing for donations to provide Caritas Ligtas COVID-19 kits and Manna bags to 6,000 poor families in Metro Manila.

Caritas Ligtas COVID-19 kits are composed of 1 liter of 70% ethyl alcohol, 5 handly bottles of 30 ml alcohol, 5 washable face masks, 1 liter of antibacterial liquid soap, 1 box of 100 tablets of vitamin c with zine, a pair of reusable gloves, 1 liter of liquid bleach, 3 pieces of cleaning cloth and eco bag.

Caritas Manna food bags include 5 kilos of rice, munggo seeds, 9 assorted canned goods, 2 pcks of Caritas Margins kalabasa/malunggay noodles, 1/4 pack of sugar and salt and eco bag.

How: For online bank transfer

Savings account name: Caritas Manila, Inc.

BDO Savings Account number: 000-5600-45905

BPI Savings Account number: 3065-5357-01

Metrobanks Savings Account number: 175-3-17506954-3

For dollars account

BPI Savings Account number: 3064-0033-55, Swift Code: BOPIPHMM

Donors can also send their donations via Lazada: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/caritas-manila/

What: Save San Roque Alliance is raising fund to give aid to families in Sitio San Roque in Quezon City.

Surgical masks, rubbing alcohol, hand soap, medicine, baby food, canned goods, instant noodles, rice, baby diapers, baby's milk

How: In-kind donations can be dropped off at Sitio San Roque, Brgy. Bagong Pag-Asa, Quezon City (in front of PSHS main campus). Inform Arvin Dimalanta at (0910) 930 4285.

Cash donations may be remitted to Jan Marvi F. Atienza (Save San Roque)

BPI Savings Account: 1519-2141-44

G-Cash: (0929) 236 3814

PayPal: paypal.me/jmaratienza

What: Philippine Genome Center accepts PPE donations, donations of N95 masks, surgical masks, disposable impermeable laboratory gowns and caps, face shields and shoe covers

How: Donations can be dropped off from Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at the Philippine Genome Center Building, A. Ma. Regidor Street, UP Diliman

Donors may contact Carlo Lapid at +63 2 8981 8500 local 4706 or at +63 917 845 8581

What: Angkas is asking for ready-to-consume products, PPEs, alcohol, soap and hand sanitizers that can be distributed to hospitals in need.

How: Interested donors can fill out the donation form here: http://bit.ly/AKSDonation. An Angkas representative will go to your location at the specified date and time to pick up the donation.

What: Advocacy and alternative education group Rock Ed Philippines is providing frontliners nutritious and freshly-cooked meals. The group is asking for ingredients, vegetables and fruits.

How: Interested donors may also donate through Rock Ed Philippines' BPI account: 3080-0073-44 or leave a message on the group's social media accounts.

What: PAMET is appealing for available or excess supplies of face masks, PPEs and sanitizers for medical technologists and other health care professionals.

How: Those who wish to donate may contact PAMET Secretariat at: (02) 8817-1487 or at 0917 890 1118.