List of live online Holy Mass celebrations in Metro Manila

The Metro Manila quarantine starting Sunday, March 15 entails measures against public gatherings and social distancing. Catholic bishops responded to the government policy by deciding to set up a live stream of the Holy Mass instead of opening churches' doors for at least one week until March 20.

The move temporarily dispenses the faithful of the Metro Manila dioceses from being physically present at the celebration of the Mass, especially for the Sunday obligation.

Here are live streaming options to participate in the Holy Mass online:

Sambuhay TV Mass by the Society of Saint Paul in Makati

Monday to Friday at 6:15 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m.

National Shrine of the Sacred Heart in Makati City

Daily at 7:30 a.m.

Sanctuario de San Antonio Parish in Makati City

Monday to Saturday at 8 a.m.

Sunday at 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Manila Cathedral Mass in Intramuros, Manila

Monday to Friday at 7:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Saturday at 7:30 a.m.

Sunday at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Diocese of Cubao in Quezon City

Monday to Saturday at 8 a.m.

Sunday at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Quiapo Church in Manila

Daily at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

San Roque Parish in Mandaluyong City

Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Diocese of Kalookan in Caloocan City