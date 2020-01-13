Water supply remains safe to drink amid Taal ashfall — Manila Water

MANILA, Philippines — Water supply in the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal is safe to consume even as ash continuously pours from the Taal Volcano, Manila Water said Monday.

The ashfall from the restive Taal in Batangas has already reached Metro Manila and areas north of the capital region since it began its period of intense unrest Sunday, prompting the suspension of classes and work and cancelation of flights.

“Manila Water assures its customers in the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal province that water remains safe to drink even as ashfall due to the Mt. Taal eruption has been experienced around the metro and in Rizal areas,” Manila Water said.

The Ayala-led water firm advised its customers to properly cover water containers to avoid contamination.

Manila Water’s concession covers Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, most parts of Quezon City, portions of Manila. It also covers towns of Rizal such as Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay and Teresa.

Meanwhile, Maynilad Water Services Inc. also advised those living in the west zone of Metro Manila to ensure water containers are properly covered.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a magmatic eruption was recorded in Taal Volcano from 2:49 a.m. to 4:28 a.m. A magmatic eruption is characterized by weak lava fountain accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning.

A “hazardous explosive eruption” could be imminent, PHIVOLCS warned.

Taal’s last eruption was in 1977.