NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
File photo shows a man filling a water container.
AFP/Noel Celis, File
Water supply remains safe to drink amid Taal ashfall — Manila Water
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 10:17am

MANILA, Philippines — Water supply in the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal is safe to consume even as ash continuously pours from the Taal Volcano, Manila Water said Monday.

The ashfall from the restive Taal in Batangas has already reached Metro Manila and areas north of the capital region since it began its period of intense unrest Sunday, prompting the suspension of classes and work and cancelation of flights.

“Manila Water assures its customers in the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal province that water remains safe to drink even as ashfall due to the Mt. Taal eruption has been experienced around the metro and in Rizal areas,” Manila Water said.

The Ayala-led water firm advised its customers to properly cover water containers to avoid contamination.

Manila Water’s concession covers Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, most parts of Quezon City, portions of Manila. It also covers towns of Rizal such as Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay and Teresa.

Meanwhile, Maynilad Water Services Inc. also advised those living in the west zone of Metro Manila to ensure water containers are properly covered.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a magmatic eruption was recorded in Taal Volcano from 2:49 a.m. to 4:28 a.m. A magmatic eruption is characterized by weak lava fountain accompanied by thunder and flashes of lightning.

A “hazardous explosive eruption” could be imminent, PHIVOLCS warned.

Taal’s last eruption was in 1977.

MANILA WATER TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ramon Ang's son rushed to hospital
14 hours ago
The 26-year-old son of Ramon Ang, president of San Miguel Corp., is in a critical condition and was taken to the hospital...
Nation
fbfb
Fugitive ex-politician caught in Quezon City
By Emmanuel Tupas | 3 days ago
A former town vice mayor in Lanao del Sur wanted for a criminal offense was arrested in Quezon City on Wednesday.
Nation
fbfb
Chinese jumps from burning condo, dies
By Rey Galupo | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A 64-year-old Chinese died after he jumped from a burning condominium building in Manila on Saturday night.
Nation
fbfb
Grenade explosion rocks Camp Aguinaldo
By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
A grenade exploded yesterday at the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon...
Nation
fbfb
2 eyed in ex-lawmaker’s slay
By Ed Amoroso | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Probers are eyeing two persons of interest in the murder of a former Batangas congressman and his two companions in Tiaong, Quezon last week.
Nation
fbfb
Latest
23 minutes ago
LRT-2 to operate 'aircon-less' amid Taal Volcano ashfall
By Rosette Adel | 23 minutes ago
The management of the Manila Light Rail Transit System Line 2 (LRT-2) on Monday announced that it would shut off its air-conditioning...
Nation
fbfb
10 hours ago
PNP wants 30 kph speed limit to reduce accidents
By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday asked local government units to impose a speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour to...
Nation
fbfb
7 hurt in Pampanga steel plant explosion
By Emmanuel Tupas | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Seven persons, including a Taiwanese, were injured when a leaking oxygen cylinder exploded at a steel plant in San Simon, Pampanga on Saturday.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
2 slain in Sulu anti-drug clash
By Roel Pareño | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer and an informer were killed while another was wounded in an alleged encounter with suspected drug traffickers in Indanan, Sulu yesterday morning.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Mild quake rocks Batangas
By Helen Flores | January 13, 2020 - 12:00am
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake rocked Batangas yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.
10 hours ago
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with