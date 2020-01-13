SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
People are checking a jeepney covered in mud in Tagaytay.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo
Taal activity to bring light to moderate rains over Batangas, Cavite, Laguna
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 8:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash.

The weather condition is caused by Taal Volcano’s activity, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its early morning forecast.

Light to moderate rains over Batangas, Cavite and Laguna are expected within the day.

PAGASA also warned of possible reduced visibility and mudflow during ashflow.

Ash and mud have blanketed large parts and neigboring provinces. Ash has also reached Metro Manila and areas north of the capital.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

Taal Volcano is one of the country’s most active volcanoes. Its last eruption was in 1977.

Meanwhile, scattered rains and thunderstorms will affect CARAGA and Eastern Visayas due to the trough or extension of the low pressure area, and Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora due to the tail end of a cold front.

The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring isolated light rains over the Ilocos region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

Headlines

