Taal activity to bring light to moderate rains over Batangas, Cavite, Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Laguna as Taal Volcano continues to spew ash.

The weather condition is caused by Taal Volcano’s activity, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its early morning forecast.

Light to moderate rains over Batangas, Cavite and Laguna are expected within the day.

PAGASA also warned of possible reduced visibility and mudflow during ashflow.

Ash and mud have blanketed large parts and neigboring provinces. Ash has also reached Metro Manila and areas north of the capital.

Citizens are using shovels and other improvised tools to clear the mud on the road. @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/9GrBc1mDK9 — EC Toledo (@ectoledo_) January 12, 2020

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a “hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.”

Taal Volcano is one of the country’s most active volcanoes. Its last eruption was in 1977.

Meanwhile, scattered rains and thunderstorms will affect CARAGA and Eastern Visayas due to the trough or extension of the low pressure area, and Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora due to the tail end of a cold front.

The northeast monsoon or amihan will bring isolated light rains over the Ilocos region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.