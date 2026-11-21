Ely Buendia, Offshore execs talk PH gig culture

MANILA, Philippines — Gig culture has a special place in the hearts of Filipinos, especially those who spent nights in their 20s going out to check the indie music scene.

SaGuijo in Makati and ‘70s Bistro in Quezon City come to mind as longstanding venues for artists to perform, while places gone too soon include the likes of Route 196 and Conspiracy.

Philstar.com sat down with Ely Buendia, Audry Dionisio, and Pat Sarabia — the minds behind local music label Offshore Records and new owners of Makati restaurant Sari Kitchen — to discuss Philippine gig culture then and now.

Sarabia recalled the indie gig scene being “super small” when she was starting out as an artist, as everyone knew each other, which isn’t so much the case today.

“It was like something we did for fun before, now it’s wow, people’s careers,” she added. “You can be indie and achieve that, I think that’s big difference today and 20 years ago.”

Dionisio noted that the pandemic was when an apparent shift took place. Pre-pandemic, a person could go anywhere and find a bar that had a performer, no fear of sharing a closed space with strangers.

When the pandemic ended, many gig places closed down because the crowds were different. Locations that stayed open had gigs starting earlier, which Dionisio quipped worked in their favor not having to stay up too late.

Buendia humorously looked back at his college gig days with the Eraserheads where the band would only have two or three people watching in popular venues at the time like Club Dredd.

“I think mas laganap na ang gig culture. All the young people flock to these venues to enjoy music, and they know where to go,” said Buendia, touting how up-and-coming artists could book gigs at their restaurant or hidden bar free of charge.

Being relative industry leaders allowed all three individuals better understand what artists today are looking for when searching for gig venues, which Dionisio explained was part of their soft opening goals to “study their customers.”

Some of the efforts they applied to Sari Sari Bar, on top of improving the sound systems, were having a “closed” holding area with a full-sized mirror and private bathroom as an extension of the restaurant’s hospitable nature.

Dionisio also made it clear that the bar wasn’t only exclusive to artists signed under Offshore, musicians from other labels are welcome to perform there, especially as the venue often hosts Label Nights.

Both the restaurant and bar aren’t just limited to musicians; they also host drag performances, trivia nights, cinema clubs, script readings, pitch-a-friends, and wrestling nights.

“It’s a hodgepodge of a lot of different artists of all kinds. We don’t limit ourselves; in fact, we’re more inclined to go alternative,” Dionisio ended. “It’s basically a space, not just a gig space, for creative people to express themselves.”