Gladys Reyes, Maki lead latest OPM releases

MANILA, Philippines — From Gladys Reyes embracing her kontrabida image through music to Maki preparing new releases and IV of Spades returning with an alt-pop track, Filipino artists continue to bring fresh sounds and exciting projects to the local music scene.

Also making waves internationally are P-Pop girl group KAIA and singer-songwriter TJ Monterde, who represented the Philippines at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival in South Korea.

Here are some of the latest music releases, projects and milestones from Filipino artists.

Gladys Reyes releases ‘Primera Kontrabida’ music video with Judy Ann Santos

Actress Gladys Reyes brings back memories of her iconic television roles with the release of the music video for her debut single, “Primera Kontrabida”.

Staying true to her kontrabida image, the music video features special appearances from her former “Mara Clara” co-stars, including Judy Ann Santos, Susan Africa, Juan Rodrigo and Wowee de Guzman.

Also joining the video are the Universal Motion Dancers and her husband, Christopher Roxas, who also starred with her in the popular teleserye.

Reyes said she wanted her first music video to have a nostalgic feel and incorporate elements of her memorable television appearances.

“I want it to be nostalgic, iconic. It has a teleserye touch. But aside from that, gusto ko pang may maging participation yung mga naging kasama ko sa mga teleserye,” she said.

The Star Magic talent described the song as a dream come true after years of performing and showcasing her singing abilities in various shows in the Philippines and abroad.

“In my many years in the industry, never pa ako nabigyan ng chance to have my own song. Dream come true or answered prayer po na mabigyan ng kantang bagay na bagay pa sa akin,” she shared.

Composed by ABS-CBN Music creatives, content and operations head Jonathan Manalo, “Primera Kontrabida” was co-produced by Manalo and StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos.

Reyes is also set to record five more songs for her upcoming EP under StarPop.

The “Primera Kontrabida” music video is available on the ABS-CBN Star Music YouTube channel.

Maki renews ABS-CBN Music contract, announces new albums and international tour

Maki is entering another chapter of his music career after renewing his contract with ABS-CBN Music.

During the “Into the White: A Space for Everything Yet to Come” contract signing and trade launch, the singer-songwriter announced plans for new music, international performances and other projects in 2027.

Among his upcoming releases are the “KOLORCOASTER Shades” EP and a deluxe album titled “KOLORCOASTER Hue”.

Maki expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN Music for supporting his career and giving him the opportunity to pursue his passion.

“Thank you so much for all the love. Do’n naman talaga nag-start lahat, my love for music. These people came around in my life, who trusted me and gave me confidence to pursue what’s in my heart,” he said.

“Thank you so much, ABS-CBN Music family, for making my dreams into a reality. Kumbaga, nasulat ko na, na-sketch ko na ang drawing, kinulayan niyo pa,” he added.

ABS-CBN Music and Integrated Events head Roxy Liquigan recalled meeting Maki five years ago and recognizing his potential as a singer-songwriter.

The singer's “KOLORCOASTER” world tour will continue in 2027, with performances scheduled in Auckland, New Zealand, and Sydney, Melbourne and Perth in Australia in April. The tour will also have US and Canada legs later in the year.

He also teased another major concert, “KOLORCOASTER: One Last Ride”, following the sold-out “KOLORCOASTER” and “KOLORCOASTER: One More Ride” shows.

Beyond music, Maki is preparing to launch his lifestyle store, “Kilala”, while his fans, collectively known as Zushis, can look forward to new Kimerch collectibles and his official lightstick, Taladorki.

During the event, the Philippine Association of the Record Industry (PARI) also presented him with six recognitions for his recording achievements.

These include a Platinum Record award for “Namumula”, Double Platinum for “Kahel na Langit”, Triple Platinum for “Saan?”, Gold EP for “Tanong”, Gold Album for “KOLORCOASTER” and Diamond Record for “Dilaw”.

KAIA, TJ Monterde represent Philippines at ASEAN-Korea Music Festival

P-Pop girl group KAIA and singer-songwriter TJ Monterde brought Filipino music to South Korea as representatives of the Philippines at the 2026 ASEAN-Korea Music Festival, also known as ROUND.

Held on November 7 and 8 at Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, the festival gathered 15 musical acts from South Korea and the 10 ASEAN member states.

KAIA performed on the first day of the event, delivering a solo set before joining Korean girl group EVERGLOW for a special collaborative performance.

The collaboration marked a milestone for KAIA, which previously covered EVERGLOW's songs during its pre-debut days.

The group also met fans through a special fan meeting, performed on the Wish Bus and visited the Philippine Embassy in South Korea, where they were welcomed by Ambassador Bernadette Fernandez and the embassy team.

On the festival's second day, Monterde represented the country through his performance and received an award in recognition of his participation and contribution to the event.

Known for his heartfelt songwriting and OPM hits, the singer also reunited with Korean singer-songwriter 10CM for a special collaboration, following their previous musical encounter at ROUND in the Philippines.

The festival featured artists from across the region, including Brunei's Fakhrul Razi, Cambodia's LA CIMA, Indonesia's Eastern Indonesian Collective, Malaysia's Hael Husaini, Thailand's Tilly Birds and Vietnam's marzuz.

Korean performers 10CM, Lee Young-ji, Roy Kim and Lee Seung-yoon also joined the lineup, with 10CM serving as host.

The participation of KAIA and Monterde highlighted the different musical styles of Filipino artists, from P-Pop performances to contemporary OPM.

IV of Spades releases new single ‘Susundan’ ahead of ‘Tropical Dream’ album

IV of Spades is adding another track to its growing collection of hits with the release of its new single, “Susundan”.

Released through Sony Music Entertainment, the alt-pop track will be included in the band's upcoming third studio album “Tropical Dream”, scheduled for release on December 9.

Written by Blaster Silonga and composed by the band, “Susundan” explores the experience of pursuing someone who seems impossible to reach.

The song combines retro influences and '90s alternative rock elements with a breezy, melodic arrangement.

Despite its upbeat sound, the track explores the vulnerability of romantic longing and the uncertainty that comes with pursuing someone.

“Susundan expresses the feeling of wanting to be close to someone, even when it seems impossible,” the band said in a statement.

“While we wanted to capture the humor and excitement of chasing after someone, we also want to acknowledge the vulnerability that comes with putting your feelings out there. The song serves as a reminder that love can be both exhilarating and unpredictable, and sometimes, you have to learn when to let go,” it added.

The accompanying visuals feature the band performing against colorful cutouts and children's theater-inspired props.

IV of Spades continues to enjoy international recognition following its successful US and Canada tour and wins at the Awit Awards and Filipino Music Awards.

Its late-2025 album, “Andalucia,” has also surpassed 220 million streams on Spotify.

Walking with Genesis releases 'Palimos ng Pag-ibig' after more than a decade

Filipino alternative pop-rock band Walking with Genesis has finally released its single “Palimos ng Pag-ibig”, more than 10 years after the song was written.

Distributed by Flamingo Music in cooperation with Curve Entertainment, the track is now available on major streaming platforms.

The song was written by lead vocalist Genesis in 2013 and draws inspiration from her experience of having feelings for someone who did not know about them.

“Sa pagsulat ng kanta ko na lang nilalabas yung feelings ko sa kanya noon,” she shared.

Although the band had to put the song on hold for years, it has now found its way to listeners, following the group's 2025 comeback single, “When See”, which Genesis wrote for her current partner.

Walking with Genesis was formed in 2012 by a group of friends who would walk long distances just to attend rehearsals because they had limited funds.

The band's name came from those early experiences, when its members would literally walk together with their lead vocalist, Genesis, to get to the studio.

Drawing from alternative, pop-rock and punk-rock influences, the group creates music that explores different emotions, including love, happiness, pain and loneliness.

The band also released an official music video for “Palimos ng Pag-ibig,” filmed at a high school in Guiguinto, Bulacan. It features special appearances by Boss Yang, Armando and Asian Pakboi.

For the members, their greatest reward is seeing audiences sing along to their songs.

As Genesis put it, “Sulit na ang lahat kung patuloy kaming magkakasama, gumagawa ng music, at masaya sa ginagawa namin.”

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