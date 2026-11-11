P-pop Coachella Round 2: SB19 heads to iconic music fest

MANILA, Philippines — Bazinga!

Filipino boy band SB19 are booking tickets to the California desert after being confirmed in the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival line-up.

It is a monumental leap for P-pop following the landmark performances of fellow local act BINI at the event's most recent edition headlined by Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G.

The next iteration of Coachella will be from April 9 to 11 and April 16 to 18 led by pop star Dua Lipa, psychedlic artist Tame Impala, and R&B singer SZA, with rapper Daddy Yankee wrapping up the big names.

Other artists making the line-up are Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, Jisoo of Blackpink, Kehlani, Becky G, Babymonster, Peggy Gou, Leon Thomas, Fetty Wap, Don Tolliver, Kygo, Tove Lo, Victoria Monet, Caroline Polachek, The Neighbourhood and Atarashii Gakko!

SB19 is slated to perform on Day 2 on each weekend, where Tame Impala is the headliner. Performing as well on those days are Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Adela, Maneskin, NCT, Leon Bridges and Mariah the Scientist.

The P-pop Kings celebrated their inclusion by reposting the Coachella 2027 line-up on their social media accounts.

"THE NEXT STOP IS OFFICIALLY ON THE CALENDAR. COACHELLA 2027. See you on the other side of the desert, A'TIN!" SB19 told fans in its caption, which bore the Philippine flag.

The group even made a reaction video using audio from Blackpink's headline performance from 2023.

BINI debuting P-pop at this year's Coachella served as a massive uptick for the local music scene, amplified by SB19 performing at Lollapalooza a few months later in Chicago.

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