Mike Hanopol warns against use of Hagibis songs without permission

MANILA, Philippines — Mike Hanopol has warned bar owners against using songs associated with the band Hagibis without securing the necessary permission.

In a Facebook post, Hanopol addressed establishments that book Hagibis as guest performers, saying they could no longer use his compositions without written authorization.

“Para sa lahat ng bar owners na Hagibis ang guest, binabalaan ko kayo hindi na pwedeng gamitin mga kanta ng walang permiso,” he wrote.

In another post, the musician reiterated his warning, emphasizing that bar owners must obtain written permission before using his songs.

“Bar owners with Hagibis ang guest. Hindi na pwedeng gamitin kanta ko ng walang kasulatan. Lawyer SC,” Hanopol said.

His statements raise questions about the use of Hagibis’ musical repertoire, as different groups and lineups continue to perform the band's popular songs at live entertainment venues.

These include Hagibis Live, led by Yujin Baydal, which recently introduced a five-man lineup; the group associated with Pete Gatela and Carlos Parsons; and Hagibis Rock, a project whose name has also appeared in promotional materials associated with Hanopol.

Under the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, or Republic Act No. 8293, musical compositions are protected by copyright, and their public performance is subject to applicable licensing and permission requirements.

Hanopol is the songwriter behind some of Hagibis’ best-known hits, including “Katawan,” “Legs” and “Babae.”

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