Sophia Laforteza expected to join PH stops of Katseye's 'Wildworld' tour

Katseye pose in the press room during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

MANILA, Philippines — Global girl group Katseye is heading back to the Philippines next year for concerts in Metro Manila and Cebu.

The pop act announced a Philippine return as part of the group's added stops to its ongoing "Wildworld" tour in the middle of North America visits after going around Europe.

Filipina leader Sophia Laforteza did not perform on the tour as she went on a temporary hiatus to care for her mental health.

Katseye's labels have confirmed though that Sophia would return to group activities once 2027 begins, ensuring her participation in the added stops. Another member Manon Bannerman is still on hiatus.

The group will perform at the Mall of Asia Arena on January 29, Friday, two days after kicking off the Asian leg in Yokohama, Japan.

Katseye will then have shows in Hong Kong and South Korea before returning to the Philippines to perform at the Seaside Cebu Arena on February 7 — the same date of the 69th Grammy Awards.

The tour will continue in Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia, and finally New Zealand in early March.

Ticket selling details have already been released for the Philippine dates:

EYEKONS Membership Registration via Weverse October 29, 11 a.m. to November 1, 6:59 p.m.

EYEKONS Membership Presale via Ticketmaster website November 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mastercard Presale via Priceless website November 11, 10 a.m. to November 12, 10 a.m.

KATSEYE.WORLD Artist Presale via Katseye website November 12, 12 noon to 11:59 p.m.

General selling via Ticketmaster website November 13, 12 noon onwards



Katseye last visited the Philippines back in September 2024, the year the group debuted, doing several promotions around Metro Manila.

At the time, the group had only released debut extended play "SIS (Sis is Strong)," which carried the singles "Debut" and "Touch."

Since then, Katseye has dropped two more extended plays and hits like "Gabriela," "Gnarly," "Pinky Up," "Internet Girl," "Animal," "Gameboy," and "Hootie Frutti."

RELATED: Sophia Laforteza to resume Katseye duties next year