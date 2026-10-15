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M2M sets Philippine return in April 2027

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 15, 2026 | 2:51pm
M2M sets Philippine return in April 2027
Marit Larsen (left) and Marion Raven of M2M transport their Pinoy fans to the late ‘90s and early 2000s with performances of Pretty Boy, Mirror Mirror and other hits.
STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Norwegian pop duo M2M is set to come back to the Philippines next year as part of a new global tour.

The act composed of Marit Larsen and Marion Raven included the country in its "Better Endings" tour last year, marking the duo's reunion over two decades since breaking up to focus on solo careers.

Now M2M will return to the Araneta Coliseum on April 2, 2027 for its "Two" tour, the second of five confirmed stops so far.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M2M Official (@marit2marion)

"We both knew, sitting on the floor backstage after our last show, that we had to keep going," M2M said upon announcing the new tour. "What was dreamt up as just that — a better ending — ended up sparking a whole new thing that we can't help wanting to explore."

Show promoter Wilbros Live released ticket prices for the concert:

  • General Admission - P1,300
  • Upper Box - P2,600
  • Lower Box B - P3,800
  • Lower Box A - P4,800
  • Patron B - P5,800
  • Patron A - P6,300
  • VIP - P6,800
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wilbros Live (@wilbroslive)

Only the General Admission section is free seating, the rest will have reserved seats. Tickets will be available beginning October 24 at 10 a.m. via the TicketNet website and outlets.

M2M rose to fame after their song, "Don't Say You Love Me," was chosen as the soundtrack for the "Pokémon" movie. 

The duo released their debut album "Shades of Purple" in 2000 with other hit songs "Mirror Mirror," "Pretty Boy," "The Day You Went Away," and "Everything You Do." Marit and Marion followed it with the second album "The Big Room" in 2001. 

Last year, M2M released the extended play "Still in My Dreams" featuring re-recorded versions of hit tracks.

RELATED: 'So proud': Janine Berdin shares stage with OPM icons at 1st solo concert

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

M2M

MARION RAVEN

MARIT LARSEN
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