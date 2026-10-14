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Music

'So proud': Janine Berdin shares stage with OPM icons at 1st solo concert

Janelle Liong - Philstar.com
October 14, 2026 | 5:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – Janine Berdin had a full-circle moment as she shared the stage with several Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons during her first major solo concert.

Janine performed alongside Filipino artists she looks up to, including Kitchie Nadal, Yeng Constantino, Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras and Adie, held at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on October 10.

"Pa-cover-cover lang ako dati sa internet tapos ngayon I get to sing with her today with you guys," Janine said as she introduced Yeng, with whom she performed the hit song "Cool Off."

Yeng, in turn, expressed her admiration and unwavering support for Janine, praising her courage, vision and inspiring journey.

"I admire you… Lagi kitang pine-personal message sa Instagram because nakikita ko 'yung katapangan mo and how you execute lahat ng visions mo and it's amazing to say [na] isa ako sa mga taga-hanga mo, Janine. I will always support you," she said.

Janine shared the stage at Yeng's 20th-anniversary concert "Biyaheng Bente" last August, where they performed a duet of Janine's hit song "What If I Miss You for the Rest of My Life?"

The 24-year-old singer also performed "Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin" with Kitchie Nadal, "Narda" with Kamikazee frontman Jay Contreras and "Mahika," her collaboration with Adie.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com after the concert, Janine expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the artists who helped make her first major concert "the most special."

"I am so proud. Like nasha-shock pa rin ako minsan 'pag kilala nila ako or what. I'm so glad that the universe allowed Ms. Kitchie [Nadal] to come with me kasi she wasn't supposed to be there at first. And Ms. Yeng, Sir Jay, Stefano, Adie, thank you. And thank you for making my first concert the most special," she said.

Janine recently joined rock band Kamikazee for a performance of "Huling Sayaw" at the Filipino Music Awards 2026 last October 6.

RELATED: From 'TNT' to NFT: Janine Berdin rocks 1st major solo concert

JANINE BERDIN

OPM

ORIGINAL PILIPINO MUSIC
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