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Music

Asian Pop Grammy to stay amid reservations, says awards chief

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 3, 2026 | 2:49pm
Asian Pop Grammy to stay amid reservations, says awards chief
Jeong Hoon Seo, Mark Sonnenblick, EJAE, Yu Han Lee, Park Hong Jun, and Hee Dong Nam, winners of Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Golden" (from KPop Demon Hunters), pose in the press room during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Getty Images via AFP / Leon Bennett

MANILA, Philippines — The Grammy for Asian Pop Music Performance will remain on the ballot for the upcoming ceremony following criticism by several members of the music industry.

The Asian Pop category is one of five new categories being introduced by the Recording Academy, organizers of the Grammy Awards, meant to honor "artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop."

It drew mixed reactions online, with some critics saying it boxes Asian artists into a separate category instead of recognizing them alongside global peers.

The biggest indication the category's introduction was controversial was K-pop group BTS electing not to submit its comeback album "Arirang" in the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Grammys chief executive officer Harvey Mason Jr. took note of the conversations about the issue and said more discussions would be conducted with industry leaders on whether the category should stay on.

Mason released a new statement confirming that the Grammy for Asian Pop Music Performance will be at the 2027 ceremony.

"Over the past several weeks the Academy has been conducting listening sessions and have been in dialogue with leaders of the Asian music community," Mason said. "The journey has been rewarding and inspiring. Our organization is at its best when we engage deeply with music people and go the extra mile to understand their lived experiences."

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The dialogues included feedback from individuals not in support of the category, those without full details about it, and those enthusiastic and encouraged about keeping it.

"We are confident it’s the right conclusion for the music community overall. As is the case with all our categories, we will continue to diligently engage with the music community and keep striving to honor this music — and all music — in the best possible way," said the executive.

Mason closed his statement with hopes that the Asian Pop category would be celebrated, with the Academy reportedly receiving a "robust" number of entries.

K-pop boy band Stray Kids followed BTS in not submitting to the Grammys while another Korean group Blackpink's "Deadline" is ineligible due to not meeting certain category requirements.

It leaves the door open for other Asian acts like K-pop girl group aespa or the Philippines' own SB19 to claim the inaugural trophy.

The other new Grammy categories are Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album, and Best Latin Song.

Final voting for nominations are due to begin this month ahead of the nominee announcement on November 16, with winners to be feted on February 7 next year at the 69th Grammy Awards.

RELATED: Nadine Lustre looks back on 10 years of growth in new song ‘10YRS’

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