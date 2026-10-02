Nadine Lustre looks back on 10 years of growth in new song â€˜10YRSâ€™

Nadine Lustre looks back on 10 years of growth in new song ‘10YRS’

MANILA, Philippines — Nadine Lustre has released her latest single “10YRS,” an introspective song about growth, heartbreak, mistakes and self-discovery.

The song looks back on the past decade of Lustre’s life, reflecting on experiences that have shaped her while also focusing on her journey toward letting go and moving forward.

Rather than dwelling on past struggles, “10YRS” embraces both difficult and meaningful experiences as part of personal growth. The song also touches on reclaiming one’s identity and learning to accept life’s uncertainties.

Its lyrics center on self-worth and healing, with the line “Dance with the chaos like I’m part of it” capturing the song’s message of embracing life despite its unpredictability.

“10YRS” was written by Lustre and Rose Caroline Mamonong, with beats and instrumentation by Isagani Palabyab. Violinist GD Onallices also contributed to the track.

The song features a subdued production that puts the focus on Lustre’s vocals and the reflective tone of the material.

“10YRS” is now available on digital music platforms worldwide through Cool Girl Records.

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