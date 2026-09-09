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Music

Gary Valenciano joins calls to stop uploads of full concert online

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 9, 2026 | 12:17pm
Gary Valenciano joins calls to stop uploads of full concert online
Gary Valenciano

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gary Valenciano has joined fellow Filipino performers in speaking out against the practice of uploading entire concert performances online without the artists’ permission.

Gary shared his stance when asked about concertgoers recording and posting full songs or entire shows on social media and video platforms.

“It’s not good,” Gary said. “It takes away from the experience. I mean, you can upload portions but entire songs, concerts? I don’t think that’s good.”

For the veteran performer, recording snippets of a live show may be understandable, but posting an entire performance online can diminish the value of experiencing the concert in person.

Gary pointed to how some concert venues in the United States have addressed the issue by requiring audiences to place their mobile phones inside secured pouches during performances.

“You can’t use them during shows,” he said.

“Hopefully, something like that can be applied here soon,” he added.

The issue has gained attention in recent weeks following comments from Ice Seguerra and Liza Diño about concert recordings after an incident involving a vlogger who uploaded footage from one of their shows.

Other Filipino performers, including singers Nina, Thor Dulay and Top Suzara, have likewise expressed their opposition to the uploading of full concert performances.

Gary also emphasized the amount of work involved in staging a live concert, from the preparations and rehearsals to the actual performance.

“And it takes a lot to put up a concert,” he said. “I think people should respect the hard work that comes with that.”

The discussion highlights an ongoing concern among performers as concerts increasingly become content for social media, raising questions about artists’ rights, audience etiquette and the value of the live concert experience.

Meanwhile, Gary is preparing to return to a more intimate concert setting this October with a 10-night residency at the Music Museum.

Dubbed "Gary V: Back at the Museum," the series will take place every Thursday and Saturday throughout October, with shows scheduled for October 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22, 24, 29 and 31.

RELATEDGary Valenciano returns to Music Museum for 10-show concert series

GARY VALENCIANO
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