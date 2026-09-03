Miley Cyrus drops surname ahead of 10th album release

Miley Cyrus attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony honoring her on May 22, 2026 in Hollywood, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Miley Cyrus is entering a new chapter after seemingly dropping her surname to promote her upcoming landmark 10th album "Bass Persuades."

A few days after mourning the death of her godmother Dolly Parton, Miley posted a red-and-black closeup of her face on Instagram, which no longer carried the Cyrus name.

Her handle on Instagram, as well as other social media platforms, are now @miley and her given name is simply Miley. The change is seen as another phase for the artist who was born Destiny Hope Cyrus who changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus.

Last September 1, Miley posted a fuller but still red image with her name as the caption, then the next day confirmed the title of her next album, which appears to be rock-themed.

"Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That’s what the title means to me," the singer said.

Miley thanked supporters for making her wildest comes true and express hope people would enjoy her album dropping on September 18. Before the album drop, she will be releasing an eponymous single this weekend.

The artist already has album promotions lined up as she will perform two nights in October at the Hollywood Bowl with rock band Model/Actriz.

"It's been a while. The Hollywood Bowl is my favorite place to experience music and see my favorite artists," said Miley, admitting it will be her first time on its stage. "LA is my heart and I’m bringing it home. See you there."

"Bass Persuades" is the successor to Miley's 2025 drop "Something Beautiful," which carried the singles "End of the World" and "Easy Lover."

Other hits by the singer include "Flowers," "Party in the USA," "Wrecking Ball," "7 Things," "When I Look At You," "Adore You," "We Can't Stop," "Fly on the Wall," "Can't Be Tamed," and "Malibu," as well as songs from her hit popular series "Hannah Montana."

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