Music

Singer Charli XCX weds The 1975 drummer George Daniel

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 5:10pm
Singer Charli XCX weds The 1975 drummer George Daniel
Celebrity couple Charli XCX and George Daniel
Charli XCX via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Charli XCX has tied the knot with The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

People reported the nuptials of the two musicians. 

According to its report, the couple said “I do” in an intimate ceremony in London. 

Daniel’s bandmated, Matt Healy, was not present. 

The couple has not posted about their wedding on their respective social media accounts. BBC reported that Charli XCX has confirmed her marriage to Daniel. 

CHARLI XCX

THE 1975
