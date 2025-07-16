IV of Spades, Unique Salonga reunite after 5 years for 'Aura'

IV of Spades in 'Aura,' the band's latest release on July 16, 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rock band IV of Spades (IVOS) dropped its first piece of music in over five years, with former vocalist Unique Salonga back in the picture.

IVOS surprised fans by releasing a new single "Aura," as well as an accompanying music video.

Even more surprising was the participation of Unique, who departed the group in 2018 to pursue a solo career.

"Tingnan natin nang husto (pagmasdan mo nang maigi) ang makulay kong mundo (mga tao sa paligid). Kahit minsa'y magulo (kahit medyo alanganin), yayakapin nang buo (ikaw pa rin ang hahanapin)," goes the chorus of the five-minute "Aura."

Shot on a hill with a clear sky, the music video shows Unique frolicking with the other band members: bassist Zild Benitez, lead guitarist Blaster Silonga, and drummer Badjao de Castro.

The band was formed by Blaster's father Allan Mitchell "Daddy A" Silonga by tapping the sons of his musician friends.

IVOS rose to fame with early hits "Ilaw sa Daan," "Hey Barbara," "Where Have You Been My Disco?," and "Mundo," arguably still the act's biggest song.

After Unique's departure, IVOS released its first album "ClapClapClap," which carried the singles "In My Prison," "Bata, Dahan-Dahan," "Take That Man," "Bawat Kaluluwa," and "Come Inside of My Heart."

The band followed it up with "Nagbabalik," featuring Rico Blanco, "Ang Pinagmulan," and "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2020.

