'Tawag ng Tanghalan' alum Joice Espinosa to release new single 'Agos'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Joice Espinoza is pleased with the direction of her career thus far, particularly the freedom to choose songs that best suit her voice.

The Aliw Award-nominated singer is set to release her next single "Agos" this year.

"It's great to have a team that completely supports me and my work as an artist. I can't express how fortunate I am to have both parents and a manager who are always looking for me. They often remind me that there is no need to rush things as long as you are passionate and do it correctly," Joice said.

"And that is quite useful, especially in an era where everything on social media appears to be perfect. It sometimes gets to my head, but I know I belong in the music industry," she added.

Her song "Pangako Mo," written by John Rey Malto, was a hit on TikTok and YouTube last year and is still being played on radio stations today.

Joice pointed the song's popularity to its message about the beauty of promises maintained by people who made them — making one feel loved, cared for, and, most importantly, making one's trust worthwhile.

"It is about romanticizing what love offers and teaches, as well as the emotions it can evoke," Joice said.

The singer — who previously competed on "It's Showtime's Tawag Ng Tanghalan" Season 7 in 2023 — is currently working on new music that will showcase her sweet and angelic voice once more.

"I've prepared some lyrics for various songs, but nothing is completed yet. Making music is an art that requires time, dedication, and creativity," Joice shared. "I do not want to only release music. This time, I want to make music that is deeply personal. I want my music to reflect who I am today, as an 18-year-old girl with big goals."

She went on to praise her idol Lea Salonga through how the latter narrates a song's story, "I want to be that vulnerable when it comes to singing. I am in love with her. I want to be able to collaborate with her."

"The satisfaction I get from performing is completely rewarding. Seeing others enjoy themselves while watching me perform makes me happy," Joice ended. "I appreciate making people feel like they can relate to someone. Having a mutual connection with someone helps others deal more efficiently and teaches us to be truly grateful."

