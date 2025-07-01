'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack with Lea Salonga debuts on Billboard 200

MANILA, Philippines — Animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" is pulling streaming numbers not just for views on Netflix but also for its catchy music.

The animated musical fantasy action comedy follows fictional Korean girl group Huntrix, who are also demon hunters, and their rivals the Saja Boys, who are secretly demons.

Billboard announced that the movie's soundtrack debuted on its Top 200 Albums chart at No. 8 despite not having a physical release yet.

This is the highest debut for a film soundtrack on the chart this year, a feat last achieved by the soundtrack for "Wicked," which debuted within the Top 10 during the tail-end of 2024.

"KPop Demon Hunters" easily debut atop Billboard's Soundtracks chart, a first for a Netflix project since "Stranger Things" Season 4's re-entry in late November 2022.

Data tracker Luminate said that the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack earned 31,000 equivalent album units for its debut.

That includes 3,000 traditional album sales (all via purchase as a standard download album) and 27,000 streaming equivalent album units, equal to 37.48 million on-demand audio streams.

The soundtrack includes hits "Takedown" and "Golden," performed by Huntrix, as well as "Soda Pop" by Saja Boys.

Spotify reported that "Golden" and another Saja Boys song, "Your Idol," ranked No. 7 and 11, respectively, on its Global Daily Top Songs chart, and No. 8 and 6, respectively, on its US Daily Top Songs chart.

A version of "Takedown" by K-pop girl group Twice members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung appears on the soundtrack, as well as Twice's collab song with Megan Thee Stallion, "Strategy."

Danny Chung, Ido, Vince, Kush, Ejae, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas penned songs for the film.

Ido, Andrews, Kirk and Lindgren are also producers on the soundtrack with Teddy Park, 24, Dominsuk, and Ian Eisendrath, while Marcelo Zarvos composed the movie's score.

RELATED: Lea Salonga, Twice perform songs in 'KPop Demon Hunters'