Lea Salonga, Twice perform songs in 'KPop Demon Hunters'

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning artist Lea Salonga and K-pop girl group Twice are among the many featured names that perform the music of Netflix's genre-bending film "KPop Demon Hunters."

The animated musical fantasy action comedy follows fictional Korean girl group Huntrix who are also demon hunters and their rivals the Saja Boys who are secretly demons.

Lending their voices to the members of Huntrix are "Teen Wolf" star Arden Cho as Rumi, "Hacks" actress May Hong as Mira and "Sweet Home" actress Ji-young Yoo as Zoey.

Meanwhile voicing the Saja Boys are "Business Proposal" star Ahn Hyo-seop as Jinu, comedian Joel Kim Booster as Romance Saja, YouTuber SungWon Cho for Abs Saja and Alan Lee as Mystery Saja. No actor is credited for the speaking voice of Baby Saja.

Completing the voice cast are "Lost" stars Yunjin Kim as Rumi's foster mother Celine and Daniel Dae Kim as Healer Han, comedian Ken Jeong as Huntrix's manager Bobby, YouTuber Liza Koshy as a host, and veteran Korean actor Lee Byung-hun as the demon king Gwi-Ma.

RELATED: Lea Salonga sings US anthem at Yankees game

However different individuals provide the singing voices for some of the main characters:

EJAE for Rumi

Audrey Nuna for Mira

Rei Ami for Zoey

Andrew Choi for Jinu

samUIL Lee for Romance Saja

Kevin Woo for Mystery Saja

Neckwav for Abs Saja

Danny Chung for Baby Saja

Lea Salonga for Celine

Lea Salonga previously provided the singing voice for Jasmine in "Aladdin" and the titular character of the "Mulan" films, all for Disney.

All the singing voice artists appear on the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack which is led by Twice's version of "Takedown" by members Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Chaeyoung.

Another Twice song "Strategy," the group's collab song with Megan Thee Stallion from its 2024 extended play of the same name, also features on the soundtrack.

Danny Chung, Ido, Vince, Kush, Ejae, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, and Daniel Rojas penned songs for the film.

Ido, Andrews, Kirk and Lindgren are also producers on the soundtrack with Teddy Park, 24, Dominsuk, and Ian Eisendrath, while Marcelo Zarvos composed the movie's score.

RELATED: Former PLUUS member JL Gaspar releases single before K-pop debut