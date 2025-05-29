How to score tickets to OPM Con featuring SB19, BINI, Flow G

MANILA, Philippines — OPM Con 2025, featuring SB19, BINI, Flow G, Skusta Clee, KAIA, G22, and SunKissed Lola, has released the ticket prices for its Philippine Arena show in July.

The concert, which will be held upon the initiative of Puregold, will be held on July 5.

Over 50 Puregold branches nationwide will open their doors on May 30 to shoppers looking to attend the concert.



Ticket prices are VIP Standing with Sound Check costs (P7,500); Premium Patron (P6,000); Regular Patron (P5,000); Lower Box Premium (P4,500); Lower Box Regular (P3,500); Upper Box (P2,500); and General Admission (P1,500).

“This is because a panalo concert means two things: a world-class show our shoppers can enjoy without breaking the bank, and a chance for our artists to give their all for the fans they love,” said Senior Marketing Manager Ivy Hayagan-Piedad.

To receive a free ticket, Aling Puring and Perks card members must make a minimum single receipt purchase of groceries that corresponds to their ticket type.

Getting a ticket can be done in a few easy steps. First, upon arriving at any of its branches, get a queueing number of the desired ticket type. Second, buy groceries equivalent to the value of the ticket selected. For Patron Regular/Premium and Lower Box Regular/Premium tickets, P-wallet cash in receipts will be accepted.

Next, present the Aling Puring or Perks card, queuing number, and receipt at the Enlistment and Confirmation booth where the transaction number will be logged. Keep the receipt or take a picture of it as the transaction number will be the exclusive code needed to redeem tickets at the Ticketnet Online website.

Only members whose names appear in the Aling Puring or Perks cards may redeem their free tickets via Ticketnet Online any time from June 9 to June 22. Members must therefore make sure to create an account on the Ticketnet website.

Members should take note that they may only claim a maximum of one ticket per transaction. They may claim either a maximum of two tickets for Patron Regular/ Premium or a maximum of four tickets for Lower Box Premium/Regular, Upper Box and General Admission per member. If a member makes more than two qualified transactions, only the two transactions with the highest amounts will be honored.

Adults securing tickets for minors should keep in mind that minors must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder on the concert day. A waiver must also be accomplished upon entry to the Philippine Arena. The minimum age allowed in the VIP soundcheck section is 10 years old, while other tiers may have children as young as four years old.

