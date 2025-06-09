^

Kenny G to hold 1-night-only concert in Manila

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 1:41pm
Known for his signature melodies and soul-stirring performances, Kenny G promises an evening filled with timeless classics.
MANILA, Philippines — Grammy-winning saxophonist Kenny G will take the stage for a one-night-only concert in Manila. 

The musician will be playing for Filipinos on July 15 at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City. 

With a stellar career spanning over three decades and over 75 million records sold worldwide, Kenny G remains one of the most celebrated instrumental musicians of all time. From the romantic strains of "Songbird" to the heartfelt notes of "Forever in Love," his music has touched millions. 

His beloved track “Going Home” is a global favorite and has even become the unofficial national closing tune for businesses across China.

Kenny G continues to redefine smooth jazz with his more recent releases.

"New Standards," follows his  2015 release, “Brazilian Nights.” Inspired by the jazz ballads of the ‘50s and ‘60s, the album blends classic chord progressions with modern recording techniques.

Standout tracks include “Two of a Kind,” where he duets with himself, and "Legacy," a collaboration featuring a sampled performance by jazz legend Stan Getz. 

His very latest album, "Innocence," combines Kenny’s sense of melody with some very familiar songs that many will recognize from their childhood, but these melodies are not just for kids.

His ability to craft emotionally rich, technical compositions has kept him at the forefront of instrumental music, earning him a Guinness World Record for the longest sustained sax note.

Beyond music, Kenny G remains a pop culture icon, with viral moments, an unforgettable feature on Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King,” and a celebrated role in HBO’s "Listening to Kenny G" documentary.

His latest work “New Standards” serves as both a tribute to jazz greats and a testament to his enduring creativity.

