Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony wins

Filipino-Americans Darren Criss (left) and Nicole Scherzinger win their first-ever Tony Awards for their work in the musicals, 'Maybe Happy Ending' and 'Sunset Blvd,' respectively, at the Tony Awards 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor-singers Nicole Scherzinger and Darren Criss won their first-ever nominations at the Tony Awards 2025 earlier today.

Scherzinger, the former lead singer of pop group Pussycat Dolls, scored her first Tony for her portrayal of a has-been star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway adaptation of the 1950 film “Sunset Blvd.”

“Thank you for making this little Hawaiian Ukranian Filipino girl’s dream come true,” Nicole said during her acceptance speech at the awards night held at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.

Nicole had earlier stunned with her Norma Desmond-inspired look on the red carpet.

Apart from her win, “Sunset Blvd” also won Best Revival of a Musical and Best Lighting Design in a Musical for Jack Knowles.

Darren, who rose to fame via the TV musical “Glee,” also picked up his first Tony for his performance in “Maybe Happy Ending.”

It is a double win for Criss as “Maybe Happy Ending” bagged the Best Musical award. Apart from taking on a role in the musical, Criss is also one of the producers of the show.

“Maybe Happy Ending” also scored the following awards: Best Direction of a Musical for Michael Arden, Best Book of a Musical for Will Aronson and Hue Park, Best Original Score for Park and Aronson, and Best Scenic Design for Dane Laffrey and George Reeve.

Another Filipino, Marco Paguia, won Best Orchestrations for “Buena Vista Social Club.”

