^

Entertainment

Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony wins

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 12:08pm
Fil-Ams Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss score 1st Tony wins
Filipino-Americans Darren Criss (left) and Nicole Scherzinger win their first-ever Tony Awards for their work in the musicals, 'Maybe Happy Ending' and 'Sunset Blvd,' respectively, at the Tony Awards 2025.
AFP / kena betancur

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor-singers Nicole Scherzinger and Darren Criss won their first-ever nominations at the Tony Awards 2025 earlier today. 

Scherzinger, the former lead singer of pop group Pussycat Dolls, scored her first Tony for her portrayal of a has-been star Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway adaptation of the 1950 film “Sunset Blvd.” 

“Thank you for making this little Hawaiian Ukranian Filipino girl’s dream come true,” Nicole said during her acceptance speech at the awards night held at the Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. 

Nicole had earlier stunned with her Norma Desmond-inspired look on the red carpet. 

Apart from her win, “Sunset Blvd” also won Best Revival of a Musical and Best Lighting Design in a Musical for Jack Knowles.

Darren, who rose to fame via the TV musical “Glee,” also picked up his first Tony for his performance in “Maybe Happy Ending.” 

It is a double win for Criss as “Maybe Happy Ending” bagged the Best Musical award. Apart from taking on a role in the musical, Criss is also one of the producers of the show. 

“Maybe Happy Ending” also scored the following awards: Best Direction of a Musical for Michael Arden, Best Book of a Musical for Will Aronson and Hue Park, Best Original Score for Park and Aronson, and Best Scenic Design for Dane Laffrey and George Reeve. 

Another Filipino, Marco Paguia, won Best Orchestrations for “Buena Vista Social Club.” 

RELATED: Fil-Am Nicole Scherzinger channels Norma Desmond on Tony 2025 red carpet

ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

BROADWAY

DARREN CRISS

NICOLE SCHERZINGER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
A family affair in London

A family affair in London

By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
The last time I set foot in London was back in 2015 for “ASAP,” the Sunday variety show of ABS-CBN, which that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista latest A-list houseguest of &lsquo;PBB Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo;

Heart Evangelista latest A-list houseguest of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Actress and fashion maven Heart Evangelista will be the latest houseguest of popular reality TV show “Pinoy Big Brother...
Entertainment
fbtw
Top TikToker Khaby Lame detained by US immigration

Top TikToker Khaby Lame detained by US immigration

4 hours ago
US immigration agents detained and later allowed the "voluntary departure" of the world's most-followed TikToker,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

Tom Cruise sets new world record for 'Mission Impossible' parachute stunt

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Guinness World Records announced that Hollywood star Tom Cruise now holds the record for "most burning parachute...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alodia reflects on motherhood journey: It&rsquo;s super rewarding

Alodia reflects on motherhood journey: It’s super rewarding

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Alodia Gosiengfiao-Quimbo has been gushing about motherhood since welcoming her firstborn son, Cameron, with businessman-husband...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harvey Weinstein concedes he acted 'immorally' as jury deliberations pause

Harvey Weinstein concedes he acted 'immorally' as jury deliberations pause

By AndrÃ©a Bambino | 21 hours ago
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein conceded that he acted "immorally" but insisted he did nothing criminal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ralph-Will, Shuvee-Klang, Mika-Brent make final duos of &lsquo;PBB Celebrity Collab Edition&rsquo;&nbsp;

Ralph-Will, Shuvee-Klang, Mika-Brent make final duos of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’ 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
“Academic rivals” Ralph de Leon and Shuvee Etrata picked their “unexpected” final duos for the upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
40 years of award-winning animation, storytelling: Studio Ghibli's top 5 films

40 years of award-winning animation, storytelling: Studio Ghibli's top 5 films

By Natsuko Fukue | 1 day ago
Here are the studio's top five films that have delighted fans over the decades.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with