^

Music

Rapper Omar Baliw files copyright complaint vs Quiboloy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 24, 2025 | 7:35pm
Rapper Omar Baliw files copyright complaint vs Quiboloy
Legal counsel Atty. Jeanne Luz Castillo Anarna and hip-hop artist Omar Baliw at the filing of the complaint at the Office of the City Prosecutor in Pasig City
Omar Baliw

MANILA, Philippines — OPM rap artist Omar Baliw has filed a criminal complaint before the Pasig Regional Trial Court against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and SMNI President Marlon Rosete for allegedly infringing on his copyright of the song "K&B."

"Without my consent or the procurement of any license, Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, a senatorial aspirant, and Dr. Marlon Rosete, the convenor of the Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy for Senator Movement, used the Song—albeit with modifications to the lyrics and melody to fit their political campaign slogans—during the kick-off campaign of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on 11 February 2025 in Pasig City. The Song was publicly reproduced and performed without my authorization during a campaign broadcast," Omar’s affidavit, from his lawyers from Anarna Rosario Guinto Law Firm, read.

Omar added that a recoding of "K&B" with the altered lyrics was also played at "ricorida" events across the Philippines after the Feb. 11, 2025 campaign kick-off. 

The act of using "K&B" as the melody of Quiboloy's campaign jingle was said to have violated Republic Act 8923 or the Intellectual Property Code, specifically Sections 177 (Copyright or Economic Rights) and 193 (Scope of Moral Rights). 

A video featuring parts of the Quiboloy campaign jingle, using the unauthorized song, is still posted on the YouTube channel of the pastor's supporter Darwin Salceda.

In a letter sent on February 19, Omar demanded that Quiboloy and Rosete to "cease and desist" from using the song "K&B"; however, this demand was not complied with.

"Pastor Quiboloy’s and Dr. Rosete’s acts of unauthorized reproduction and public performance, coupled with their deliberate non-compliance even after receipt of a formal cease-and-desist demand, elevate the nature of this infringement to a criminal offense under the provisions governing intellectual property violations. These actions not only result in financial loss but also plague the public domain with an altered version of a work protected under law," Omar reiterated in his affidavit.

The song "K&B" was released in 2019. Its official music video, posted on YouTube, has amassed nearly six million views. The YouTube video of Omar's performance of the song on Wish 107.5 went viral, with over 69 million views.

RELATEDRapper Omar Baliw shares life lessons from Gloc-9

COPYRIGHT

QUIBOLOY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute
2 days ago

Court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute

By Agence France-Presse | 2 days ago
The court sided with ADOR, issuing a ruling that NewJeans — now branding themselves as NJZ — must not pursue...
Music
fbtw
Eraserheads reuniting anew after documentary 'Combo On The Run'
3 days ago

Eraserheads reuniting anew after documentary 'Combo On The Run'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The iconic Filipino band Eraserheads will reunite again in the upcoming "Eraserheads: Electric Fun Music Festival"...
Music
fbtw
National Artist Ryan Cayabyab&rsquo;s &lsquo;St. Michael Mass&rsquo; returns for Lent, touches on EJK
Exclusive
4 days ago

National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s ‘St. Michael Mass’ returns for Lent, touches on EJK

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
National Artist Ryan Cayabyab’s “St. Michael Mass” returns for Lent this year, featuring congregational...
Music
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Katseye among Lollapalooza 2025 performers
5 days ago

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Katseye among Lollapalooza 2025 performers

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Artists with Filipino descent will take the stage of this year's Lollapalooza, with Olivia Rodrigo named as one of the...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with