Rapper Omar Baliw files copyright complaint vs Quiboloy

Legal counsel Atty. Jeanne Luz Castillo Anarna and hip-hop artist Omar Baliw at the filing of the complaint at the Office of the City Prosecutor in Pasig City

MANILA, Philippines — OPM rap artist Omar Baliw has filed a criminal complaint before the Pasig Regional Trial Court against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and SMNI President Marlon Rosete for allegedly infringing on his copyright of the song "K&B."

"Without my consent or the procurement of any license, Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy, a senatorial aspirant, and Dr. Marlon Rosete, the convenor of the Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy for Senator Movement, used the Song—albeit with modifications to the lyrics and melody to fit their political campaign slogans—during the kick-off campaign of Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy on 11 February 2025 in Pasig City. The Song was publicly reproduced and performed without my authorization during a campaign broadcast," Omar’s affidavit, from his lawyers from Anarna Rosario Guinto Law Firm, read.

Omar added that a recoding of "K&B" with the altered lyrics was also played at "ricorida" events across the Philippines after the Feb. 11, 2025 campaign kick-off.

The act of using "K&B" as the melody of Quiboloy's campaign jingle was said to have violated Republic Act 8923 or the Intellectual Property Code, specifically Sections 177 (Copyright or Economic Rights) and 193 (Scope of Moral Rights).

A video featuring parts of the Quiboloy campaign jingle, using the unauthorized song, is still posted on the YouTube channel of the pastor's supporter Darwin Salceda.

In a letter sent on February 19, Omar demanded that Quiboloy and Rosete to "cease and desist" from using the song "K&B"; however, this demand was not complied with.

"Pastor Quiboloy’s and Dr. Rosete’s acts of unauthorized reproduction and public performance, coupled with their deliberate non-compliance even after receipt of a formal cease-and-desist demand, elevate the nature of this infringement to a criminal offense under the provisions governing intellectual property violations. These actions not only result in financial loss but also plague the public domain with an altered version of a work protected under law," Omar reiterated in his affidavit.

The song "K&B" was released in 2019. Its official music video, posted on YouTube, has amassed nearly six million views. The YouTube video of Omar's performance of the song on Wish 107.5 went viral, with over 69 million views.

RELATED: Rapper Omar Baliw shares life lessons from Gloc-9