Muziklaban returns after 4-year hiatus

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 9:00am
The band shares the stage with mentor band Mayonnaise.  

MANILA, Philippines — After a four-year hiatus, Red Horse Beer’s Pambansang Muziklaban gets to light up the stage once again with shattering sets and rambling riffs showcasing local musicians eager to stake their claim as the next best Filipino band.

The preliminaries that started in 2024 have narrowed down the field to 12 bands, the cream of the rock and roll crop, representing different regions nationwide.

The best of the best Pinoy bands now get to compete at the Pambansang Muziklaban Grand Finals on March 15, at the grounds of Paseo de Sta. Rosa in Laguna.

The beer widened the range of the competition by splitting the 12-band field to two categories, Lakas and Aklas. The Lakas category banners bands that cater to hard rock music enthusiasts, while artists who play alternative rock compete under the Aklas category.

Hammering hard core hits are:

  • Signals and Sirens from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan,
  • Luminus from Caloocan City,
  • Nobody’s Burden from Tanay, Rizal,
  • Grab7 from Agusan del Norte,
  • Daks Not Dead from Cavite,
  • and Eidolon from Bacolod City, Negros Occidental to try and take home the Lakas title.

Meanwhile,

  • Summer Blossom from Umingan, Pangasinan,
  • Alab from Pasig City, Rosier from Quezon City,
  • OIC from Cagayan de Oro City,
  • FT. Pidiong rom Carmona, Cavite,
  • and Interstate from VIS will play their way through to win the Aklas trophy.

The Pambansang Muziklaban Grand Finals will also feature performances from top local bands including:

  • Wilabaliw,
  • Chicosci,
  • Greyhoundz,
  • Razorback,
  • Dilaw,
  • and previous champions Happy Three Friends and Mayonnaise. 

Tickets are available at www.ticket2me.net, JB Music Outlets (EDSA, Megamall, and Robinsons Manila), and other partner establishments in Paseo de Sta. Rosa including Comida De Lola, TBS Blue Corner, Little Don Juan, and at the Paseo Outlet Admin.

For as low as P100, rakistas can catch the Red Horse Beer Pambansang Muziklaban Grand Finals live, enjoy one beer, and cast one vote for their favorite band. P300 gets concertgoers two beers, one festival shirt, and cast one band vote.

