^

Music

Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 1:57pm
Jay-Z, Sean 'Diddy' Combs accuser drops sexual assault lawsuit
Jay-Z and Diddy attend 2019 Roc Nation The Brunch on February 9, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP/ Getty Images for Roc Nation, Vivien Killilea

Trigger warning: Sexual assault, rape

NEW YORK, United States — A woman who accused hip-hop stars Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 dropped her civil lawsuit on Friday, court records showed.

Jay-Z — real name Shawn Carter — was accused in December of raping the girl with Combs at a party following the MTV Video Music Awards in September of 2000.

The document filed with the United States (US) District Court for the Southern District of New York claims the accuser "hereby gives notice that the above-captioned action is voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice" — meaning the suit cannot be refiled.

It was not immediately clear if the stars had reached a settlement with the woman, who has not been identified.

But 55-year-old billionaire Jay-Z welcomed the closure of the case, which he slammed as "frivolous, fictitious and appalling."

"This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims," he said in a statement.

"I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed."

The complaint said Combs and Carter — who is married to pop superstar Beyonce — took turns assaulting the plaintiff as another celebrity stood by and watched.

"Many others were present at the after party, but did nothing to stop the assault," it went on.

"Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice."

Combs, also 55, has separately been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. Federal prosecutors allege that he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

He has denied all charges, and his criminal trial is currently slated to begin on May 5.

RELATED: Diddy's ex Cassie says 'open your heart to believing victims the 1st time'

 

JAY-Z

MOGUL SEAN COMBS

P DIDDY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Shakira kicks off 1st world tour in 7 years
3 days ago

Shakira kicks off 1st world tour in 7 years

By Lucia Lacurcia | 3 days ago
Shakira launched her first worldwide tour in seven years from Rio de Janeiro this week for her latest Grammy-winning...
Music
fbtw
NIKI covers 'Linger,' sings songs from new album 'Buzz' in Manila concert
3 days ago

NIKI covers 'Linger,' sings songs from new album 'Buzz' in Manila concert

By John Marwin Elao | 3 days ago
Indonesian singer NIKI serenaded her Filipino fans on the first night of the Manila leg of her "Buzz Around the World Tour"...
Music
fbtw
SB19 includes US, Middle East in&nbsp;&lsquo;Simula at Wakas&rsquo; world tour&nbsp;
4 days ago

SB19 includes US, Middle East in ‘Simula at Wakas’ world tour 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
The quintet announced on Instagram the dates and cities for its promotional world tour in support of its upcoming EP, 'Simula...
Music
fbtw
P-pop group BILIB set to bring energy to Manila&rsquo;s first Waterbomb Festival
4 days ago

P-pop group BILIB set to bring energy to Manila’s first Waterbomb Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
P-pop group BILIB is excited to showcase their talent in South Korea's first Waterbomb Festival in the Philippines on February...
Music
fbtw
P-pop soloist Zela hopes Waterbomb Fest leads to more global gigs
4 days ago

P-pop soloist Zela hopes Waterbomb Fest leads to more global gigs

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
P-pop soloist Zela hopes her inclusion in South Korea's Waterbomb Festival in Manila will open more international opport...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with