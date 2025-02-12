SB19 includes US, Middle East inÂ â€˜Simula at Wakasâ€™ world tourÂ 

SB19 includes US, Middle East in ‘Simula at Wakas’ world tour

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 will kickoff its ‘Simula at Wakas’ world tour in May in Bulacan and will then proceed touring in Asia, the Middle East and North America.

The quintet announced on Instagram the dates and cities for its promotional world tour in support of its upcoming EP, "Simula at Wakas," set for release in April.

No specific dates were announced, but SB19 will be staging its world tour in the following months and locations: Bulacan (May); Taipei (June); San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Temecula in California and Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver in Canada (July); Honolulu, Hawaii (August); Singapore (August); and Dubai, Doha, Riyadh and Jeddah in the Middle East (October).

SB19 said it will also hold the “Simula at Wakas” world tour in Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, as well as in Tokyo, Japan and Hong Kong.

The P-pop group will also release a single from the “Simula at Wakas” EP on February 28.

RELATED: SB19 to release latest EP 'Simula at Wakas'