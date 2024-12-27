^

Music

9th P-pop Music Awards set weekend show

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 6:41pm
9th P-pop Music Awards set weekend show
SB19 member and singer Josh Cullen
Josh Cullen via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The 9th P-pop Music Awards will be stage tomorrow, December 28, in New Frontier Theater, Quezon City. 

As the longest-running awards show dedicated exclusively to P-pop, the P-pop Music Awards is the ultimate stage to honor the talent, creativity, and cultural influence of Filipino artists. This year’s edition promises to raise the bar with its scale and variety of performances, bigger production, and expanded global reach, making it a milestone event for the P-pop community and the perfect way to end 2024 on a high note.  

Prepare for performances by some of the biggest names in P-pop, including SB19’s Josh Cullen, Hori7on, KAIA, and 1st One. Adding a unique flair to the event, Al James, one of the country’s hip-hop stars, will take the stage as a special performer.

The event will also shine a spotlight on the next generation P-pop artists, featuring performances by rookie groups such as New:ID and 6ENSE. 

With categories such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist, the 9th P-pop Music Awards will celebrate achievements of artists and groups who have defined and continue to elevate the P-pop genre this year.  

Building on the success of its previous editions, this year’s show is set to deliver an experience, gathering thousands of passionate fans on-site and viewers worldwide through an enhanced livestream. More than just an awards night, it is a powerful celebration of the heart, creativity, and influence of P-pop.

“This year, we’re taking the P-pop Music Awards to the next level,” said P-pop Music Awards founding chairman Yuan Jhon Mark Quiblat. “With bigger stage production, top class performances, new diverse acts, and a wider platform for fans worldwide, this is more than an awards night – it’s a movement, a celebration, and a statement about the culture and influence of P-pop.”

RELATEDSB19's Josh joins outreach program for Manila kids

JOSH CULLEN

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Apl.de.ap hopes to collaborate with Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo
9 days ago

Apl.de.ap hopes to collaborate with Lea Salonga, Sarah Geronimo

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas is thinking of remixing the new Christmas song he co-wrote and co-produced,...
Music
fbtw
Apl.de.ap teases Black Eyed Peas 2025 Las Vegas residency
13 days ago

Apl.de.ap teases Black Eyed Peas 2025 Las Vegas residency

By Kristofer Purnell | 13 days ago
Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap teased several details about his group the Black Eyed Peas' upcoming residency in Las Vegas...
Music
fbtw
Retired cop finds trove of unreleased Michael Jackson songs: report
13 days ago

Retired cop finds trove of unreleased Michael Jackson songs: report

By Agence France-Presse | 13 days ago
Some of the songs had only been rumored to exist, while others had been partially leaked.
Music
fbtw
WATCH: BINI reveals new look, investment plans as New Year's resolutions
Exclusive
December 12, 2024 - 3:36pm

WATCH: BINI reveals new look, investment plans as New Year's resolutions

By Jan Milo Severo | December 12, 2024 - 3:36pm
Blooms can look forward to a new look and smart financial moves from their favorite P-pop act as the "Nation's Girl Group"...
Music
fbtw
Apl.de.ap: 'All proceeds of new Christmas song going to Sisters of Mary'
Exclusive
December 11, 2024 - 4:46pm

Apl.de.ap: 'All proceeds of new Christmas song going to Sisters of Mary'

By Kristofer Purnell | December 11, 2024 - 4:46pm
Filipino-American rapper Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas co-wrote and co-produced a new Christmas song where all the track's...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with