9th P-pop Music Awards set weekend show

MANILA, Philippines — The 9th P-pop Music Awards will be stage tomorrow, December 28, in New Frontier Theater, Quezon City.

As the longest-running awards show dedicated exclusively to P-pop, the P-pop Music Awards is the ultimate stage to honor the talent, creativity, and cultural influence of Filipino artists. This year’s edition promises to raise the bar with its scale and variety of performances, bigger production, and expanded global reach, making it a milestone event for the P-pop community and the perfect way to end 2024 on a high note.

Prepare for performances by some of the biggest names in P-pop, including SB19’s Josh Cullen, Hori7on, KAIA, and 1st One. Adding a unique flair to the event, Al James, one of the country’s hip-hop stars, will take the stage as a special performer.

The event will also shine a spotlight on the next generation P-pop artists, featuring performances by rookie groups such as New:ID and 6ENSE.

With categories such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist, the 9th P-pop Music Awards will celebrate achievements of artists and groups who have defined and continue to elevate the P-pop genre this year.

Building on the success of its previous editions, this year’s show is set to deliver an experience, gathering thousands of passionate fans on-site and viewers worldwide through an enhanced livestream. More than just an awards night, it is a powerful celebration of the heart, creativity, and influence of P-pop.

“This year, we’re taking the P-pop Music Awards to the next level,” said P-pop Music Awards founding chairman Yuan Jhon Mark Quiblat. “With bigger stage production, top class performances, new diverse acts, and a wider platform for fans worldwide, this is more than an awards night – it’s a movement, a celebration, and a statement about the culture and influence of P-pop.”

