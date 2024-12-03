'Super sexy!': Sarah Geronimo, Moira Dela Torre praise Juan Karlos for successful 1st major concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) stars Sarah Geronimo and Moira Dela Torre praised Juan Karlos for the success of his first solo major concert in Mall of Asia Arena last week.

Sarah is one proud mentor to JK, noting on how much he has grown as an artist.

“So proud of JK, bihira lang 'yung mga ganyang artists. Grabe 'yung growth niya, amazing talaga! Complete package si JK, quality, talent and super sexy!” Sarah said.

“So proud of JK. He was amazing. Everything from the visuals, to the stage, to the band," Moira said.

Sylvia Sanchez, owner of Nathan Studios which produced JK's concert, said that it was a dream come true for her to produce the concert.

“Gusto ko umiyak. Three years kong niligawan si JK, at ito nangyari na! Idea niya lahat ito together with Paolo (Valenciano),” Sylvia said.

“Sabi ko dati, ‘Nak tara concert tayo.’ Lagi niyang sagot ayaw pa niya. Kaya sabi ko, 'Sige hihintayin kitang magsabi.’ Laging ganu’n tuwing mag-uusap kami ‘yun at ‘yun ang tanong ko, laging hindi pa rin ang sagot, hindi pa raw siya handa. Magkasama kasi kami sa 'Senior High' at kinukulit ko talaga siya.

“Sabi ko pa nga, ‘kaya mo na ‘yan, may 'Buwan' at 'Ere' ka nang sikat na kanta, okay na ‘yan.’ Pero hindi pa rin siya pumapayag."

