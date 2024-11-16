Boyz II Men biopic, documentary in development

MANILA, Philippines — Two movie projects about R&B group Boyz II Men are currently in the works.

The Grammy winners are collaborating with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to create a biopic about the group. Members Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris will all serve as executive producers.

Additionally, Compelling Pictures will also start production on a documentary about Boyz II Men's rise and success that continues until today.

"We've been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all," Morris said in a statement on behalf of the R&B act.

Compelling Pictures producers Denis O’Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri praised the group and called it an honor to bring their story to the big screen.

"We're excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve," they added.

Former member and bass singer Michael McCary departed the group in 2003 because of health issues. He was later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Another producer, Larry Mestel, for Primary Wave called Boyz II Men "one of the most influential bands of a generation" and "one of the few who transcend genre and format."

"Being with them for over 22 years now, I've seen the highs the lows and all the in-depth emotional human turmoil. I think people will be pleasantly surprised to see behind the curtain," said the group's manager Joe Mulvihill who is also producing.

Boyz II Men is best known for their songs "End of the Road," "I'll Make Love to You," "On Bended Knee," "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday," "Motownphilly," "4 Seasons of Loneliness," and a duet with Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day."

The group is returning to the Philippines for the first time since the pandemic for a one-night only show at the Araneta Coliseum on May 18, 2025.

