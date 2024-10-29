^

Music

SB19's Josh Cullen announces Cebu, Hong Kong, Dubai solo concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 10:00am
SB19's Josh Cullen announces Cebu, Hong Kong, Dubai solo concert
SB19 member and singer Josh Cullen
Josh Cullen via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 member Josh Cullen announced that his "Lost and Found" concert is heading to Cebu this November, following previous announcements in Dubai and Hong Kong.

This series of concerts marks Josh’s first-ever tour as a solo performer as he embarks on a new larger-scale world tour starting this November. 
 
Following the success of the "Lost and Found" Album Concert in New Frontier Theater last September, which marked the official launch of Josh's debut album titled "Lost and Found," fans in the Visayas won’t have to wait much longer. 

The pop singer will showcase his skills in dancing, singing, and stage performance in Cebu on November 9 in The Tent, Mandani, in Mandaue City. Tickets and merchandise will be available starting Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. via www.joshcullenofficial.com. The ticket packages are as follows: SVIP Package - P7,500; VIP Package - P5,500; Gold Package - P3,500; and Silver Package - P1,500.

In addition to the Cebu show, Josh announced on his social media channels and official website that he will perform in Dubai on November 2 in Asiana Hotel. Tickets and merchandise are now available for purchase. The ticket packages include SVIP package - AED 549, VIP package - AED 349, and general admission - AED 199. You can purchase these ticket packages at http://www.maybushproductions.com.

For the Hong Kong show, Josh is set to perform on November 10 in SOHO House, located on the 3rd floor in the Duplex Studio. Tickets and merchandise packages will be available starting October 24 at www.eventbrite.com. The ticket package prices are as follows: VIP - HKD688 and General Admission - HKD 488.

Each section for the Cebu, Dubai, and Hong Kong shows offers specific merchandise packages that fans can avail of - from group photo opportunities (add-on for Hong Kong show at HKD 300), exclusive lanyards, exclusive t-shirts to exclusive photo cards.

The "Lost and Found" concert is presented by Black Star Entertainment. 

RELATEDSB19's Josh Cullen staging 1st album concert this month

vuukle comment

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

JOSH CULLEN

PINOY POP

SB19
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kylie Minogue confirms Manila venue for 'Tension' tour next year
6 days ago

Kylie Minogue confirms Manila venue for 'Tension' tour next year

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Australian pop star Kylie Minogue confirmed which venue she will perform in for the Manila stop of "Tension" tour next y...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Ely Buendia performs lullaby versions of Eraserheads songs in pajamas
6 days ago

WATCH: Ely Buendia performs lullaby versions of Eraserheads songs in pajamas

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Singer-songwriter Ely Buendia gave a surprise performance for attendees of a sleepover event in a furniture store, taking...
Music
fbtw
M2M announces Manila concert venue, ticket prices
7 days ago

M2M announces Manila concert venue, ticket prices

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The Philippine stop of Norwegian pop duo M2M's "The Better Endings" tour next year will be on Labor Day in Araneta ...
Music
fbtw
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne among Rock Hall of Fame inductees
9 days ago

Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne among Rock Hall of Fame inductees

By Agence France-Presse | 9 days ago
Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne were among this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, an elite group formally...
Music
fbtw
Lola Amour's Angelo Mesina now a licensed doctor
9 days ago

Lola Amour's Angelo Mesina now a licensed doctor

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Mesina, who plays the trumpet and guitar for the Filipino rock band, was among the board passers of the October 2024 Physician...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with