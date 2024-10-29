SB19's Josh Cullen announces Cebu, Hong Kong, Dubai solo concert

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 member Josh Cullen announced that his "Lost and Found" concert is heading to Cebu this November, following previous announcements in Dubai and Hong Kong.

This series of concerts marks Josh’s first-ever tour as a solo performer as he embarks on a new larger-scale world tour starting this November.



Following the success of the "Lost and Found" Album Concert in New Frontier Theater last September, which marked the official launch of Josh's debut album titled "Lost and Found," fans in the Visayas won’t have to wait much longer.

The pop singer will showcase his skills in dancing, singing, and stage performance in Cebu on November 9 in The Tent, Mandani, in Mandaue City. Tickets and merchandise will be available starting Wednesday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. via www.joshcullenofficial.com. The ticket packages are as follows: SVIP Package - P7,500; VIP Package - P5,500; Gold Package - P3,500; and Silver Package - P1,500.

In addition to the Cebu show, Josh announced on his social media channels and official website that he will perform in Dubai on November 2 in Asiana Hotel. Tickets and merchandise are now available for purchase. The ticket packages include SVIP package - AED 549, VIP package - AED 349, and general admission - AED 199. You can purchase these ticket packages at http://www.maybushproductions.com.

For the Hong Kong show, Josh is set to perform on November 10 in SOHO House, located on the 3rd floor in the Duplex Studio. Tickets and merchandise packages will be available starting October 24 at www.eventbrite.com. The ticket package prices are as follows: VIP - HKD688 and General Admission - HKD 488.

Each section for the Cebu, Dubai, and Hong Kong shows offers specific merchandise packages that fans can avail of - from group photo opportunities (add-on for Hong Kong show at HKD 300), exclusive lanyards, exclusive t-shirts to exclusive photo cards.

The "Lost and Found" concert is presented by Black Star Entertainment.

