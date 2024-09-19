^

SB19's Josh Cullen staging 1st album concert this month

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 19, 2024 | 5:10pm
SB19 member and singer Josh Cullen
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Josh Cullen of the P-pop group SB19 will stage his highly anticipated "Lost and Found" concert promoting his first full-length album of the same name.

The concert will take place in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater on September 28, the same day the "Lost and Found" album officially launches.

Highlighting the album's release and subsequent concert is his new single "No Control," released under Sony Music Philippines and Black Star Entertainment.  

"Performing live is where I truly connect with my fans, and I can't wait to bring these new songs to life on stage," said Josh. "My supporters have been my biggest inspiration, and this album represents my growth as both an artist and a person."

He added he wants the upcoming concert to be "a celebration of our journey together, and I hope it resonates with everyone who's been part of my story."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The "Lost and Found" album contains seven tracks heavily inspired by his life stories, taking listeners on a journey through his experiences straight to the heart and navigation through a life marked by hardship and self-discovery.

Joining "No Control" — which had its music video drop already — on the album are "Silent Cries," "Honest," "Sumaya," "See Me," "Lights Out," and "1999."

"The album reflects my path as I discover who I truly am — growth, aspirations, breakthroughs, battles, and everything in between," Josh added.

Josh has been making waves in the local music industry as a part of SB19, venturing into solo works after releasing "Wild Tonight" last year.

The artist recently represented the Philippines at Korea's Round Festival and was featured on Grammy's Global Spin.

Tickets for the "Lost and Found" concert are now available at www.joshcullenofficial.com.

