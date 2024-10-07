^

Olivia Rodrigo donates all Manila concert proceeds to Jhpiego Philippines

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 7, 2024 | 9:18am
Olivia Rodrigo donates all Manila concert proceeds to Jhpiego Philippines
In a photo posted on Oct. 6, 2024, Olivia Rodrigo is seen visiting Jhpiego Philippines, a local nonprofit organization, which she donated proceeds of her concert to.
Olivia Rodrigo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo donated all the proceeds of the Manila leg of her "Guts" World Tour to Jhpiego Philippines. 

According to Olivia's Instagram story on Sunday, Jhpiego Philippines is "dedicated to improving the health and lives of women and girls in the Philippines, especially in underserved and conflict-affected areas."

Olivia posted her visit to the non-governmental organization's headquarters after her concert on her Instagram account.

"I’m so stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good," Olivia wrote. 

 

"I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doing providing healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines."

"It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. To say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita," she added.

Olivia said that performing in the country was a dream come true for her. 

"Been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. My first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!!" she said. 

"Thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen," she added.

'Miss So Filipina': Olivia Rodrigo proud Filipina in sold-out 'Guts' Philippine concert

