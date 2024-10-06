'Miss So Filipina': Olivia Rodrigo proud Filipina in sold-out 'Guts' Philippine concert

Olivia Rodrigo during her 'Guts' tour in the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on October 5, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo showed why she is one proud Pinay during the Manila leg of her "Guts" world tour in Bocaue, Bulacan on Saturday night.

During the acoustic session of her concert at the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena, Olivia told the sold-out crowd that she is proud to be Filipina.

"I want to say proud Pinay ako," she said to the delight of the fans.

"My Tagalog wasn't that good but I'm working on it," she added.

She also wore a sash that has a text that reads, "Miss So Filipina" and wore a top with "Pinoy Pride."

Olivia opened her concert with "Bad Idea Right?" and "Ballad of A Homeschooled Girl."

The crowd erupted when she performed her hit songs "Vampire," "Traitor" and "Drivers License."

She then performed "Teenage Dream," "Pretty Isn't Pretty," "Love Is Embarrassing" and "Making The Bed."

Olivia surprised her fans when she rode the moon while she sang "Logical" and "Enough For You" up in the air.

The Filipina-American singer continued to dish out one hit song after another, such as "Lacy," "So American," "Jelousy, Jelousy," "Happier," "Favorite Crime," "Deja Vu," "The Grudge," "Brutal," "Obssesed" and "All-American Bitch."

She ended her Manila performance with "Good 4 U" and "Get Him Back."

