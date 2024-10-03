Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to stream on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — The concert special of Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's ongoing "Guts" world tour will premiere on Netflix on October 29.

Olivia said in a statement that the Netflix special is for her fans who missed rocking out with her in person. It was filmed in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

“I am so excited to share the 'Guts World Tour' with my fans,” Olivia said.

“For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!” she added.

The "Guts" world tour began on February 23 in Acrisure Arena Desert in California. It will end on March 30, 2025 in Lollapalooza in Brazil.

Olivia will perform in Philippine Arena on Saturday, October 5.

She made history in the Philippine concert scene with almost 800,000 people waiting to get tickets for her October concert.

Live Nation Philippines exclusively told Philstar.com that 745,000 fans were in the waiting list when they started selling the tickets to her concert.

