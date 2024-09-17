^

Music

Olivia Rodrigo makes history with 745k concert tickets waiting list

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 17, 2024 | 11:07am
Olivia Rodrigo makes history with 745k concert tickets waiting list
Olivia Rodrigo
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made history in the Philippine concert scene with almost 800,000 people waiting to get tickets for her October concert.

Live Nation Philippines exclusively told Philstar.com that 745,000 fans were in the waiting list when they started the ticket sales. 

The concert promoter said that it was their record high. 

Olivia also trended online for not allowing scalpers to resell her "presyong kababayan" Philippine concert tickets.

Some scalpers online were trying to resell her concert tickets from P1,500 each to P10,000. 

As such, each ticket for the concert is now personalized and printed with the name of the purchaser, and a valid ID is required to be presented together with the ticket, making it harder for scalpers to resell their tickets online. 

The concert aims to raise funds for Olivia's charity Fund 4 Good, which is geared to "building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls' education, support reproductive rights, and prevent gender-based violence."

