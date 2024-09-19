Armi Millare says she has rights to sing ex-band's hit songs

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Armi Millare revealed that she has the rights to perform her previous songs from her ex-band because she was the one who wrote them.

After her performance in Hard Rock Café Manila recently, Philstar.com asked Armi about her songs from her previous band.

"Yes, of course because I wrote the songs so I should be able to play them. Now more mature I guess, iba 'yung twist no'ng songs, I hope you liked it," Armi said.

Apart from her previous hits such as “Tadhana,” “Unti-Unti,” and “Oo,” Armi also performed her new songs “Off-Center and “I Wanna Go.”

“It's going to be love but now there's more kinds of love. In other words, we're exploring. Also love for self which is also a really good theme. I guess I wasn't able to do so much back then. Now we're getting to that,” Armi said about going solo and her new songs.

"Of course, spirituality, 'yung pagtingin natin sa mundo and mga tao around us," she added on how much she has grown as a solo artist.

The new songs are part of her forthcoming new solo album, “South-Node.”

Armi is set to perform again in Hard Rock Café Manila S Maison on November 14. OPM singers and bands Ice Seguerra, 6 Cycle Mind, Imago, The Dawn, Basti Artadi, Sitti, Nyoy Volante, Jinky Vidal, Joey Generoso and Christian Bautista will also perform in the bar in the upcoming days.

