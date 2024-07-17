^

Music

SB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 5:20pm
SB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024
SB19 at the PPopcon 2023 concert held on July 16, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.
Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 beats other acts including K-pop group Enhypen to win the Favorte Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024. 

The quintet thanked their fans for their support. 

"It's such an honor to represent the Philippines," Justin said in their video uploaded on Nickelodeon Asia's Instagram on Wednesday. 

His fellow SB19 members Pablo, Ken, Josh and Stell were also with him in the video that thanked their fans, collectively known as A'TIN, and the people who voted for them. 

Apart from the K-pop group, SB19 was also competing with Japanese girl group NiziU, young Malaysian singer Iman Troye and Indonesian actress-singer Tiara Andini for the award. 

This year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is the ceremony's 37th edition and will be dedicated to the silver anniversary of "Spongebob Squarepants."

RELATED: SB19 is 1st Filipino artist to perform in Japanese show 'The First Take'

vuukle comment

PINOY POP

SB19
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Drag queen Marina Summers sets world tour
4 days ago

Drag queen Marina Summers sets world tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Local drag queen Marina Summers released the complete list of dates for her world tour.
Music
fbtw
NCT's Doyoung cancels September concert in Manila
5 days ago

NCT's Doyoung cancels September concert in Manila

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The solo concert of Korean artist Doyoung from the boy band NCT in Manila later this year has been canceled.
Music
fbtw
Fil-Am Yna Tresvalles in 'Six' cast of Philippine run
5 days ago

Fil-Am Yna Tresvalles in 'Six' cast of Philippine run

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
The full cast of the upcoming Philippine run of award-winning production "SIX the Musical" has finally been confirmed.
Music
fbtw
'Pulang Araw' to have SB19, Ben&Ben collab song; Julie Anne San Jose as guest star
7 days ago

'Pulang Araw' to have SB19, Ben&Ben collab song; Julie Anne San Jose as guest star

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
The 11-minute primer for the upcoming historical series "Pulang Araw" revealed many surprises, including Julie Anne San Jose...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with