SB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024

SB19 at the PPopcon 2023 concert held on July 16, 2023, at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 beats other acts including K-pop group Enhypen to win the Favorte Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024.

The quintet thanked their fans for their support.

"It's such an honor to represent the Philippines," Justin said in their video uploaded on Nickelodeon Asia's Instagram on Wednesday.

His fellow SB19 members Pablo, Ken, Josh and Stell were also with him in the video that thanked their fans, collectively known as A'TIN, and the people who voted for them.

Apart from the K-pop group, SB19 was also competing with Japanese girl group NiziU, young Malaysian singer Iman Troye and Indonesian actress-singer Tiara Andini for the award.

This year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards is the ceremony's 37th edition and will be dedicated to the silver anniversary of "Spongebob Squarepants."

