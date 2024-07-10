^

Big Time Rush includes Manila in 1st Asia tour

MANILA, Philippines — Boy band Big Time Rush will hit Philippine shores as part of the group's first-ever tour in Asia.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines officially confirmed its concert after teasing for several months that Big Time Rush will be visiting Manila, Bangkok and Singapore this October.

The Manila leg will take place on October 17 in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater. The other shows follow every two days.

The promoter also revealed ticket prices cost between P1,750 and P5,000, and Big Time Rush Fan Club members will have first access to tickets and VIP upgrades starting July 15.

Pre-selling of tickets for Mastercard cardholder will be from July 16 to 18. It will be followed by an exclusive Live Nation Philippines pre-sale on July 19 and then the general selling will take place the following day.

Big Time Rush — comprised of Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow and Carlos PenaVega — debuted in 2009 for the Nickelodeon show of the same name, which ran until 2013.

The group released three albums, which included the hit single "Boyfriend," featuring rapper Snoop Dogg.

The boy band was on hiatus between 2014 and 2021. They returned to do live shows in 2022 and released a fourth album titled "Another Life" last year. 

